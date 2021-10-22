A-Reece is acknowledging a major milestone as he celebrates his album being on the charts for the past five years

The excited rapper took to social media to proudly share his commemoration with followers who have supported him since day one

Peeps shared the moment with A-Reece and made sure to let him know that his work has always been appreciated

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A-Reece and The Slimes are celebrating five years of rocking together to some absolute bangers. The rapper nostalgically looked back on his discography and gave himself a pat on the shoulder for coming this far in the music biz.

A-Reece is toasting an amazing journey in the music industry. Image: @areecesa

Source: Instagram

Through the years, A-Reece has managed to build himself one of the most loyal fanbases in Mzansi, reports SA Hip Hop Mag. The Saturday Night hitmaker made sure to note that he is not celebrating this achievement alone but with all those who stood by him from the start.

The rapper took to social media to make his fans aware of the kind of day he was observing. In a Twitter post, he wrote:

"Paradise’ turns 5, ‘fmtyaoy’ turns 4, ‘and I’m only 21’ turns 3. wow… to many more! a special musical voyage to remember forever all thanks to the real supporters."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Followers joined in on the celebrations and shared their thoughts in the comments.

@Ph3llo_Mo tweeted:

"You are the real cornerstone of hip hop. It's not only about the music but the divine verisimilitude in your words. They don't get it... They don't understand that you are the chosen hip-hop Priest. You are GOAT."

A-Reece responds to haters claiming he has not been doing well professionally since 2017

Briefly News reported A-Reece took to social media recently to address his haters. The rapper has been called out a couple of times for not going out to perform at shows and not releasing new music.

Some of his naysayers have been saying he has not been the same since he left Ambitiouz Entertainment. The haters claim the young musician's career has nose-dived since 2017.

Taking to Twitter, the Zimbali hitmaker shared that he's not concerned about what the haters have been spreading about him because he is still the "champ" in the Mzansi rap industry. According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the star wrote:

"I swear according to the haters I been fallin’ off since 2017. Stop playing with me. The champ’s here. I told you this before."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@MegacyYonkinto wrote:

"Says someone that hasn't had a hit record since he left @Ambitiouz_Ent. None of your songs are doing well compared to the ones you’ve dropped with AE. You don't take people’s calls, miss shows, zero deals. Bra o bona mas*pa."

@Nhlaka_Hlats said:

"Oksalayo Reece Madlisa is better than you."

Source: Briefly.co.za