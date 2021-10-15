A-Reece has responded to #people who have been saying he has not been doing well in his career since 2017

Most of the rapper's naysayers have argued that the star has been falling off since he left Ambitiouz Entertainment

A-Reece bragged that he is still the champ in the Mzansi hip-hop scene but most people who reacted to his post disagreed

A-Reece took to social media recently to address his haters. The rapper has been called out a couple of times for not going out to perform at shows and not releasing new music.

Some of his naysayers have been saying he has not been the same since he left Ambitiouz Entertainment. The haters claim the young musician's career has nose-dived since 2017.

Taking to Twitter, the Zimbali hitmaker shared that he's not concerned about what the haters have been spreading about him because he is still the "champ" in the Mzansi rap industry. According to SAHipHopMag, the star wrote:

"I swear according to the haters I been fallin’ off since 2017. Stop playing with me. The champ’s here. I told you this before."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@MegacyYonkinto wrote:

"Says someone that hasn't had a hit record since he left @Ambitiouz_Ent. None of your songs are doing well compared to the ones you’ve dropped with AE. You don't take people’s calls, miss shows, zero deals. Bra o bona mas*pa."

@Nhlaka_Hlats said:

"Oksalayo Reece Madlisa is better than you."

@LesetjaThomii commented:

"Put that BLUNT down, U fell OFF bro. Never made a hit single since then.Correct Me if I'm WRONG."

@MonaRch_Milli wrote:

"Paradise II is the only project that's gon' save SA HIP-HOP. I see your vision poy, they playing."

@indicesqueen added:

"We love you broh but it's true unfortunately hey."

Hip hop DJ Ms Cosmo wants to see A-Reece doing more

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ms Cosmo wants rapper A-Reece to do more instead of just releasing music and disappearing. The hip-hop DJ shared her thoughts on the way the rapper handles himself during the recent episode of her POPcast.

The 5FM radio presenter feels that the Zimbali hitmaker is not leveraging on his fan base. The star has a loyal following on social media. A-Reece trends whenever another Mzansi rapper drops a project.

Ms Cosmo advised A-Reece to stop dropping music and going away. She wants him to go all out and market his music, do live performances at festivals and clubs.

