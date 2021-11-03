Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share a photo of her family in honour of the two-year anniversary since the Springboks won the World Cup

The image Rachel shared featured herself, Siya, her dad, Siya's dad and the couple's two adorable children

Rachel asked her followers to share their favourite memories of the Rugby World Cup and they did not disappoint

It has been a whole two years since the Springboks lifted the World Cup trophy with Siya Kolisi as captain. Now, Rachel Kolisi has decided to honour the day by sharing a sweet throwback snap of her family with the World Cup trophy.

With Siya, her dad, Siya's dad and their two kids, the family are all smiles and happiness. Rachel simply captioned the post:

"Guys! How is this two years ago already!! What an experience! So blessed to have both Dads there too! What was your favourite memory from this day?"

Take a look at Rachel's post below:

Briefly News took to the comments section to see what memories South Africans shared:

@chasingpavements73 shared:

"It was the last world cup final I watched with my Dad, he has passed since. What an awesome one it was."

@nidz_28 said:

"My fave moment was that I watched it with 3 Brits in England at 9am over a breakfast and I was the only South African shouting. We still talk about it 2 years later."

@catherinelynnen revealed her favourite moment:

"Seeing South Africa being written on the Web Ellis for 2019 when there were still quite a few minutes to go before the final whistle."

@ashleighwiththelaugh commented:

"Watching the final in an Irish bar in Amsterdam filled with English supporters."

@katiemodrau added:

"Cried like a baby when we realised we had won. Best way to spend a birthday."

Rachel stans Siya Kolisi's snaps of his intense training session in France

In other Kolisi news, Briefly News reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared some amazing snaps of his intense training session in France. Once he uploaded the pics to Instagram his wife, Rachel Kolisi, revealed that she loved the first pic of him lifting some impressive weights; his biceps are huge.

rachel_kolisi:

"The first pic is..."

Other social media users soon jumped on the bandwagon and praised Kolisi for his solid form and wished him all the best for the big month ahead.

Source: Briefly.co.za