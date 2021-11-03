'Siyakubongela': Motivated Local Gent Toasted for Finally Landing the Job

A young professional has taken to social media to share the wonderful news of a change in his fortunes

@siyanda357 filled his followers in on securing a new job, sharing an image of his workstation

Mzansi social media users flooded his mentions to share their heartwarming congratulatory messages

A young and motivated local gent is the toast of the town on social media after his apparent strides to land a job finally paid off.

Taking to Twitter, @siyanda357 filled his 5 000-strong followers in on the amazing development, and there was a palpable burst of excitement across his mentions.

A tweep who recently secured a job has been congratulated by Mzansi social media users. Image: @siyanda357.

The tweet read:

"Hi, I got the job starting today."

The image shared by @siyanda357 showed off his workstation and the welcome pack of a chocolate bar, cold drink, a packet of chips and other small items that came with it.

The tweet attracted 6 000 likes as Saffas reacted in kind, sharing heartwarming congratulatory messages.

Saffas raise a glass to change in fortunes

Briefly News took a tour down the comments strip to bring readers all the wonderful reactions to the post.

@its_mvulazana wrote:

"Either at Exxaro or Deloitte. Congratulations!"

@MaZuluOmuhlez said:

"Siyakubongela, usebenze kahle."

@Phindile_94 added:

"Congratulations Siyanda... enjoy the coke."

Local stunner celebrates landing the job, Mzansi proud: "Thina sithi hooray"

In another encouraging news story, Briefly News previously reported that nothing beats the power of an earnest prayer offered with a pure heart.

One Mzansi woman rooted in faith can attest to this after she recently had hers answered. The stunner @Mateboho_ml happily took to Twitter to let her followers in on the wonder that has befallen her.

The post read:

"I got the job, fam! Thank you, Lord. May He do it for [you] too."

It's not known what job the woman is celebrating or where it's based but, one thing is clear, she is super happy to have been granted the opportunity.

It was only a month ago when the lucky lady tweeted that she had completed the interview for the job.

And now that the job is hers, the uncontrollable delight she feels is justified against the backdrop of the country's dire youth employment crises.

