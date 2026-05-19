“And Then Thabo?”: Afrikaans Church Has Mzansi Hyped as Congregation Sings Gospel With Full Energy
A TikTok video of an Afrikaans church congregation singing gospel with raw, unfiltered energy has South Africa fully hyped. The clip, posted by @sidneyroscherr on 15 May 2026, shows worshippers belting out hymns in Afrikaans, hands clapping, and the whole church moving as one.
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The video captured something rarely seen going viral from a church setting. The energy in the room was real, and Mzansi felt every bit of it through the screen. People flooded the comments to say they were genuinely moved by what they saw.
When church hits different
The congregation worshipped with the kind of enthusiasm that is hard to fake. Every person in that building seemed locked in, singing with their full chest and clapping without missing a beat. It was the type of moment that reminds South Africans why gospel music cuts across so many barriers.
Not everything in the comments was purely about the worship, though. A few viewers zoomed in on the faces in the crowd and pointed out that some of the congregants were Black. The observation sparked a small debate, but most people quickly moved past it. The overwhelming majority of South Africans were simply there for the vibe.
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The video is the kind of content that reminds the country that unity can show up in the most unexpected places. Mzansi did not hold back its love for this one.
Watch the vide below:
Mzansi reacts to the clip
@🐦🔥𝕋𝗒𝔫𝔞𝔰𝔥🐦🔥 commented:
"And then Thabo?"
@Itumeleng D Mashao said:
“I found myself dancing, Tuesday mood activated.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za