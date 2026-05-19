A TikTok video of an Afrikaans church congregation singing gospel with raw, unfiltered energy has South Africa fully hyped. The clip, posted by @sidneyroscherr on 15 May 2026, shows worshippers belting out hymns in Afrikaans, hands clapping, and the whole church moving as one.

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Screen grabs taken from the clip. Images: @sidneyroscherr

Source: TikTok

The video captured something rarely seen going viral from a church setting. The energy in the room was real, and Mzansi felt every bit of it through the screen. People flooded the comments to say they were genuinely moved by what they saw.

When church hits different

The congregation worshipped with the kind of enthusiasm that is hard to fake. Every person in that building seemed locked in, singing with their full chest and clapping without missing a beat. It was the type of moment that reminds South Africans why gospel music cuts across so many barriers.

Not everything in the comments was purely about the worship, though. A few viewers zoomed in on the faces in the crowd and pointed out that some of the congregants were Black. The observation sparked a small debate, but most people quickly moved past it. The overwhelming majority of South Africans were simply there for the vibe.

The video is the kind of content that reminds the country that unity can show up in the most unexpected places. Mzansi did not hold back its love for this one.

Watch the vide below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

@🐦‍🔥𝕋𝗒𝔫𝔞𝔰𝔥🐦‍🔥 commented:

"And then Thabo?"

@Itumeleng D Mashao said:

“I found myself dancing, Tuesday mood activated.”

Source: Briefly News