A septic truck was destroyed after being hit by a train while crossing railway tracks in Virginia

The collision left the truck driver seriously injured and sent waste flying across the scene

Viral footage of the crash shocked social media users, with many discussing railway crossing safety

A shocking collision between a train and a septic truck in the United States left social media users stunned after waste from the truck flew across the area during the impact.

The picture on the left captured the moment before the crash. Image: @abcnews

Source: TikTok

People online were left horrified after footage showed a train crashing into a septic truck at a railway crossing in Chesapeake, Virginia. The video, shared by @abcnews on 17 May 2026, showed the truck attempting to cross the railway tracks moments before a fast-moving locomotive struck the rear of the vehicle.

The impact was so severe that the septic tank separated from the cab and flew into a nearby ditch. Waste from the truck could also be seen spraying across the surrounding area after the collision. According to reports from local authorities, emergency crews rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a crash involving a train and a truck in the 2900 block of Yadkin Road.

According to Wavy News, the police later confirmed that the driver of the septic truck suffered life-threatening injuries after the collision. However, an update the following day stated that the man was now in stable condition at the hospital. Investigators believe the truck may have failed to stop at a posted stop sign before crossing the tracks. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. No injuries were reported among the train crew members.

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Hobbyist captures dramatic train crash video

Witness Azuriah O’Daniel, who was recording trains as part of his hobby, accidentally captured the dramatic moment on camera. He told Wavy News that he did not initially notice the truck until it was already crossing the tracks. He explained that the train was travelling too fast to stop in time once the truck entered the crossing. The footage posted by the page @abcnews showed the train smashing into the rear section of the vehicle, causing parts of the truck and its equipment to scatter across the area.

Witnesses also noted that the train’s horn could be heard moments before the impact loudly. The dramatic footage quickly spread online, with many viewers saying the crash highlighted how dangerous railway crossings can be when drivers fail to stop and check for approaching trains.

The picture on the left showed the septic tank track o the railway tracks. Image: @abcnews

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet worried about driver's condition

Hesbuike asked:

“The question is, how did the cameraman know that something would actually happen?”

Rouge asked:

“Why is it green? Can someone explain?”

Bri asked:

“Why are so many people ignoring train stops?”

Henrik Tolrey joked:

“If only there were some sort of signage that let people know there were train tracks.”

Ismael Oliveras wrote:

“I will never understand the thought process here.”

Ashlynn_huttman joked:

“What is this national ignore trains year?”

Tim Scomun asked:

“Why can't the USA afford train track barriers?”

Angeleyes1222am asked:

“Where are the crossing gates? Usually, they have flashing red lights and bells?”

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Source: Briefly News