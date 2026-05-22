Four Grade R pupils from Sewula Primary School delighted viewers during a school assembly on 15 May, dressing up as democratic presidents

The presentation took a humorous turn when the young boy portraying Jacob Zuma misquoted his presidential dates

Amused South Africans did not let the moment slide, fondly comparing the blunder to the former president's real-life speech mishap

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Creative educators at a local primary school organised an interactive history display for early childhood development pupils. Image: Sewula Primary School

Source: Facebook

A KwaZulu-Natal primary school turned South African history into reality when four Grade R pupils stood in the assembly as each one of our four democratic presidents on 15 May 2026. The adorable presentation went viral on the school’s Facebook account, Sewula Primary School, as the locals picked their favourite moments said by the group.

The first confident pupil stepped forward to represent the late global icon Nelson Mandela, accurately detailing his historic tenure. A second boy soon followed, confidently delivering a flawless presentation on Thabo Mbeki's presidency.

Hilarious Zuma blunder leaves Mzansi in stitches

The adorable educational display shared by Facebook account Sewula Primary School took an amusing turn when the third six-year-old stepped up to portray Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party founder, Jacob Zuma. While reciting his timeline, the little boy mistakenly announced that his presidency began in 1999, but was quickly corrected to say 2009.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

Locals love the creative way of delivering a history lesson

The brief slip-up sent social media users into stitches, with many admitting to finding the boy naturally hilarious, like Msholozi. They pointed out the irony of the blunder, fondly recalling the real-life occasion when the actual former president famously fumbled complex numbers and percentages during his live public speech. Beyond the comedy, the video received praise from proud citizens who lauded the school's creative history lesson.

Viewers found the four young pupils very entertaining. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Samson Hibberforce Dzipi shared:

"Zuma has nailed it with misreading numbers🤣."

User @Jan Magabe said:

"Apart from maths, Msholozi said, 'Saint Afrika'."

User @Matilda Mokhethi added:

"Yeah, Cup Cake says he is still standing, and not going anywhere, and as for Zuma, the struggle is real."

User @Nomvularh Skhakhane shared:

"Wow, Thabo Mbeki is very proud and clever, akatshelwa lutho (no one helped him). I'm really proud of this boy."

User @Zama Khumalo commented:

"The last one represents yena ngempela (Ramaphosa for real). Alikho nelilodwa igama asinika lona ethembisayo (there's not even a single thing that he has given us on what he promised), lol. Mbeki was a truly real president."

User @Roodolyn Beje said:

"They are all good, but Mandela is outstanding, and the tone is top-notch."

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Source: Briefly News