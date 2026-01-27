A sharp four-year-old boy from the Eastern Cape has left social media users in stitches after a hilarious debate over a popular Zulu song

The clip was shared on Facebook, capturing the toddler arguing that the lyrics to a famous hit made no sense compared to his own version

The online community was impressed by the child's logic and intelligence, with many jokingly demanding that the artists explain themselves to the young “teacher”

A video of Zuluboy passionately explaining to his mother why shooting a mountain was an impossible task entertained Mzansi. Image: Lujabe Siphe

A heartwarming home debate between a mother and her four-year-old son captured the imagination of South Africans across social media.

The entertaining video was filmed in the Eastern Cape and shared by Lujabe Siphe, the mother of a bright four-year-old toddler known as Zuluboy on January 25 2026, leaving many viewers in stitches.

The conversation centred around the hit song Umbayimbayi by the duo group Inkabi Zezwe, made up of Sjava and Big Zulu. While the mother explained that the lyrics speak of buying a rifle to "shoot the mountains" (ntaba), the little boy insisted the song says "shoot the birds" (ntaka). He challenged his mother’s explanation with impressive logic, questioning why anyone would try to shoot a mountain when it is “slippery and strong” and situated at the very top. To the toddler, the idea of targeting flying birds was far more practical than

Sjava gets a hilarious reality check

Even after listening to the track to confirm the actual words, Zuluboy remained unmoved and boldly declared that Sjava was simply wrong. When Facebook user Lujabe Siphe asked him to perform his own version, he happily obliged, forcing her to concede defeat against his stubborn but sound reasoning.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA is impressed by Zuluboy’s logic

The clip exploded online, amassing 2.3K comments from an adoring public who were entertained by the toddler’s video. Many viewers noted that while the lyrics might be official, the boy's explanation actually made better sense. Some called the little boy intelligent, expressing their adoration of his content. Others jokingly called Sjava to come forward and answer the toddler, crowning the young boy as a local "teacher" of logic.

Many social media users praised the child for his incredible intelligence and the way he articulates his thoughts so clearly. Image: Lujabee Siphe

User @Noxolo Swaphiwe KamaNtuli Sibisi shared:

"Well, Sjava is wrong"

User @Zoleka Tiwani added:

"Sjava is wrong, he must come forward to clear this cause our teacher here is challenging him 🤣

User @Jongikhaya Peter said:

"Clever boy, he makes sense."

User @MissQue Nandipha Qolo commented:

"Hayi yekani lomntu (please leave him). He is brilliant 👌qha (period)! Listen to his question and explanation of all of this. He might be wrong, but he is very brilliant👌."

User @Mzwandile Mbaliswana joked:

"Bethuna, bizani (guys, please call) Big Zulu no Sjava. Basculela into ezi wrong (they are singing wrong things)."

User @Nombeko Mbuku commented:

"I am waiting for Sjava to answer this. The teacher says Sjava is wrong. How can he shoot the mountain? Sjava ngena eclassini (come to the classroom)."

