A hilarious viral video showed a toddler, Zuluboy, whispering to his mom, detailing his uncle Sikelela's secret relationship

The clip shared on Facebook proved his case by noting the uncle used the term "baby" and detailing what the little boy saw next to the girlfriend’s name

Social media users were in stitches over the impressive, low-voice gossiping skills and expressed their love and fondness for the little one

Zuluboy gossiped about his uncle's relationship. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

A hilarious video showcasing 4-year-old Zuluboy’s impressive detective skills went viral, as he intimately whispered every detail of his uncle’s secret relationship to his mother.

The charming clip was shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe and garnered massive attention for its sheer cuteness and the toddler's dedication to his confidential report.

The video begins with the mom asking her son, known as Zuluboy, to speak louder so she can hear him clearly. The four-year-old immediately declines, instead leaning in and whispering. He tells her that he can't because his uncle, Sikelela, will hear me. Satisfied with his explanation, the mom encourages him to continue, and the boy does not hold back. Speaking in a soft, conspiratorial whisper, Zuluboy tells his mother that his uncle was talking to his girlfriend and laughing on the phone. The entire exchange was delivered with intense concentration, proving the boy's commitment to avoiding detection from the uncle who might be eavesdropping.

Zuluboy details evidence of a relationship

Leading him on, Facebook user Lujabe Siphe asks an important question: how did he know that the person Sikelela was talking to was his girlfriend? Without hesitation, the toddler provides his evidence, noting that Sikelela said ‘baby.’ Still keen to hear more, the mom pushed for further details, asking what was written on the phone screen. Zuluboy confidently responded, revealing that the phone displayed the girlfriend's name, with a heart emoji next to it. The boy ended his detailed report by confirming his conclusion one last time, stating that he knew it was Sikelela's girlfriend because he called her ‘baby.’

The toddler's video had viewers loving how he pays attention to his surroundings. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to Zuluboy’s snitching

The clip went viral, garnering 658K views, 38K likes, and 2.5K comments from social media users who were universally in stitches over the toddler's performance. Many viewers praised his dedication to gossip, noting humorously that he even lowered his voice so skilfully. Some playfully warned the uncle, joking that Sikelela was not safe with the toddler around and asking him to watch his back. Others simply expressed their love for the boy's cute, knowing smile at the end, concluding that he was aware that he had just snitched on his uncle.

User @Rujeko Sylvia Nyariya said:

"He knows how to gossip. He even lowered his voice, lol."

User @Nondumiso Dastile added:

"Serve us, ZB. December is too long. We miss these conversations"

User @Bulelwa Buli Matyopho joked:

"Akekho safe tuu uSikelela apha (Sikelela is not safe at all), he must watch his back!"

User @Phumelele Masinga shared:

"This made me laugh out loud. Yoh! ZB uze nenye (brought another one)."

User @Zanele Maseko said:

"The smile at the end."

User @Khanyi Nyawuza commented:

"The way he's so smart, he noticed the heart next to the name. The spiritual intelligence of this child is on another level. My prayer is for God to protect you, mfana wami (my boy). The world needs people like you, my boy, to lead."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

Four-year-old boy, Zuluboy, went viral after sharing his hilarious confusion about his online fame, questioning his mother about how his videos leave their house and reach “ama parents.”

A hilarious video captured Zuluboy teaching his mother an important English lesson, complete with instructions on proper mouth shape and tongue rolling, leaving viewers in stitches.

Zuluboy's video sharing important and straightforward safety instructions for other kids and their parents went viral, moving many viewers who were impressed by the toddler's smart nature.

Source: Briefly News