A hilarious video captured four-year-old Zuluboy teaching his mother an important English lesson, complete with instructions on proper mouth shape and tongue rolling

The entertaining clip, shared on Facebook, instantly went viral, attracting over 4K comments from an amused online audience

Social media users were charmed, joking that the ‘school fees are talking back’ and praising the little boy's impressive intelligence.

A four-year-old’s attempt to refine his mother's English pronunciation became an instant viral hit, showcasing the toddler’s remarkable wisdom and charm.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe, was met with widespread amusement and praise for the young boy’s intelligence.

The video, posted by the mom, Lujabe Siphe, on her Facebook account, features the little boy, Zuluboy, explaining the crucial rules of English speech to her. He began by instructing his mom that she must not open her mouth too wide when speaking English, advising her to keep it open just a little. The mother sounded shocked by this sophisticated instruction, but promised to comply.

Zuluboy teaches his mom English

Zuluboy then provided specific corrections for his mother. He noted how she pronounces the word ‘orange,’ instructing her to replace the hard 'r' sound with an ‘o(w)range’ sound instead, and patiently asked her to repeat it. Another challenging word was ‘dollar,’ which he explained required her to roll her tongue correctly for the pronunciation.

He also corrected her pronunciation of the word ‘good,’ again instructing her to use a smaller mouth shape. He concluded the lesson by offering high praise, calling her a ‘good girl mom’ after her attempts.

Mzansi shows Zuluboy love

In just a few hours after being shared on Facebook, Zuluboy’s video garnered 817K views, 42K likes, and 4.5K comments from an entertained online community. Many viewers were in stitches, saying the little boy had an old soul and that it seemed as if he had lived before. Some jokingly remarked that the video was proof that the school fees are talking back to the mother. Others commented that they were practising the pronunciation along with Zuluboy, finding his technique surprisingly effective.

User @Kanyisa Magayana joked:

"Give him his degree."

User @Ntshantsha Madlomo Makaula added:

"We are also learning as amaparents (the parents)."

User @Natashia Chhiba teased:

"School fees are talking back. So adorable."

User @Missym Daniel shared:

"Me in the school of 'Don't open your mouth too wide when speaking English', this ZB is a vibe."

User @Phumza Phush Phushgal joked:

"We're going to miss him and these lessons when schools close. Our teacher will abandon us because he doesn't speak English in the villages. He'll be too busy looking after his cattle."

User @Basho N Dlamini said:

"Zuluboy never forgets to say 'mama' after talking to you, a sign of respect. I love him."

