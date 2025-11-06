A woman’s quick thinking during a lively trolley dash left Mzansi peeps cheering and praising her practical shopping choices

Her calm yet determined approach impressed many as she prioritised essential household items within the tight one-minute challenge

The video has gone viral online, with social media users applauding her focus and celebrating the heartwarming display of mom instincts

A woman believed to be a mom has captured the hearts of Mzansi peeps after taking part in an impressive trolley dash that left onlookers cheering and online users praising her strategic shopping choices.

A woman, believed to be a mom, left South Africans in awe as she participated in the trolley dash. Image: Yarona FM

In the now-viral video, the woman wasted no time as the countdown began, showcasing focus and determination during the high-energy shopping challenge. She started her minute-long dash by grabbing three large packets of potatoes, swiftly moving on to load three big boxes of nappies, an essential for any parent.

Without hesitation, she continued filling her trolley with four packs of washing powder, bottles of juice, and other household necessities, all while keeping her composure under pressure. Her quick thinking and ability to prioritise practical items impressed both the crowd and social media users, who couldn’t help but admire her approach.

By the end of the video shared by Yarona FM on 5 November 2025, the audience erupted in cheers as the timer ran out, with many applauding her for making every second count.

The clip, which has been circulating widely online, has sparked light-hearted conversations about what people would grab if given a minute to fill a trolley. Online users flooded the comment section with praise and amusement, noting how the suspected mom’s selections reflected real-life priorities.

The short clip shared by Facebook user Yarona FM not only entertained viewers, but it also went viral on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

A woman took part in the trolley dash and was cheered on by onlookers in a video. Image: Yarona FM

SA claps for woman's impressive trolley dash

People in Mzansi took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the mom's impressive trolley dash, saying:

Unami Tjose said:

"Potatoes and milk for the baby's feeds. Then nappies and washing powder, Wow."

Lebo Mhuriro Ontiretse added:

"Well done, ma'am. Nkabo Bale pushetsa trolley eish."

Fungai Hove wrote:

"She took this for her baby."

Nandipa Mdiya replied:

"I was panicking at first, well done, mommy."

Tshepo Ditsebe stated:

"Loved how this lady just went in there for the baby."

Duncan Max Lesole commented:

"A mother's love shown in one video, she did it for the baby."

Galaletsang Gracious Dingalo added:

"Strength of a woman focusing on the needs of the baby."

Unodah Uno Makhule simply said:

"I felt they were distracting her waist. Well done, mummy."

Penetencia Salome Tacia wrote:

"Good job motsetsi no worries for the month."

Watch the video below:

