Woman’s Epic Trolley Dash at Alex Mall: Mzansi Reacts to Cooking Essentials Haul

A woman's energetic participation in a trolley dash challenge at Alex Mall in Johannesburg went viral, showcasing her determination and focus

The challenge involved grabbing as many grocery items as possible within a limited time, with the lady filling her trolley with essentials

The video has brought joy to social media users, who praised the woman's spirit and the community vibe captured in the footage, with many sharing humorous comments about her grocery choices

Mzansi social media users have been buzzing after a video of a woman participating in a lively trolley dash challenge went viral.

A woman took part in the trolley dash and left South Africans amazed by her choices.

The clip captured her energetic run through the aisles as she filled her trolley to the brim with cooking essentials, mainly cheese, butter, and cooking oil.

The video began with the woman standing at the starting line, visibly excited as the timer counted down. Once given the go-ahead, she darts off, grabbing as many items as she can within the limited time.

Her focus and determination quickly caught the crowd’s attention as spectators in the background cheered her on. In just seconds, her trolley began overflowing with large blocks of cheese, bottles of oil, and tubs of butter. Laughter and excitement filled the venue as she raced against time, pushing her trolley back to the finish line before the buzzer went off.

The crowd erupted in applause as she stopped, breathing heavily but smiling proudly at her haul. The lighthearted competition appeared to take place in a retail setting in Alex Mall, which is in Alexandra township of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The participants were challenged to grab as many grocery items as possible before time ran out. Social media users couldn’t get enough of the fun moment. The wholesome video shared by Alex Mall on Facebook on 1 November 2025 has since spread across various platforms, with viewers loving the cheerful spirit and community vibe it captured.

The trolley dash has not only brought joy to online users but also reminded Mzansi of the simple fun found in everyday challenges.

A woman placing oil in her trolley as she took part in the trolley dash in South Africa.

SA reacts to trolley dash video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's take on the trolley dash, saying:

Lizzy Kgohloane said"

"This one, I don't think she is normal, Rama, cooking oil, and cheese."

Priscilla Tshella wrote:

"When someone's responsible, it shows in their grocery choices... kids will eat cheese, Rama, and fish oil."

Nozie Prie Maseko shared:

"She got a Kota shop, this one I swear ...ngoba ayi ngeke not Mr screaming leave the cheese and take mealie meal."

Masilu Clifford Mafokwane replied:

"It doesn't matter how long it takes to go to the meat section; all I need is 10 seconds there, and I fill the trolley with lamb and oxtail."

Kim Chetty commented:

"Wow, what happened, yoh? She was playing games."

Watch the video below:

