Global site navigation

Mzansi Student Shows Off Impressive R791 Grocery Haul, Urges Others To Save Smart
People

Mzansi Student Shows Off Impressive R791 Grocery Haul, Urges Others To Save Smart

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A Mzansi student amazed TikTok users after sharing her affordable R791 grocery haul, packed with both essentials and treats
  • The savvy shopper encouraged others to use their Shoprite Extra Savings cards after revealing how much she saved on her purchases
  • South Africans flooded the comments with humour and praise, reacting to her post, which has inspired many to stretch their rands amid rising food prices

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A South African student has gone viral on social media after showcasing an impressive grocery haul that cost her only R791, leaving many Mzansi netizens amazed by how much she managed to get for the price.

A student showcased her R791 grocery haul on TikTok.
A student revealed her R791 grocery haul on TikTok, and it’s turning heads. Image: @kile.sindy
Source: TikTok

In the now-trending TikTok video, the young woman who goes by the TikTok handle @kile.sindy shared a glimpse of her packed grocery bags, highlighting just how far a budget can go with smart spending and the right discounts.

She revealed that she bought her items from Shoprite and encouraged others to use their Extra Savings cards to get similar deals.

Read also

"Call Me Nara Smith": Woman private chef in Zimbabwe shows what it's like to cook healthy meals

Among her purchases were household staples and treats, including a loaf of vienna bread, Parmalat cheeses, French polony, and six small boxes of juice, three of which were Coke-flavoured, and the rest fruit juice. Her trolley also included bananas, red and green apples, and strawberries for healthy snacking.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

The student didn’t stop there, she also picked up yoghurt, a few packets of chips, biscuits, chocolates, and Doritos, catering to both her sweet tooth and study-time cravings. Alongside her food items, she bought essential school supplies such as books, pens, and pencils, showing that her R791 haul covered both groceries and academic needs.

At the end of her video, she excitedly told viewers that she posted it on 19 September 2025, saying:

"Don’t walk, run to Shoprite with your Extra Savings card!"

Her enthusiasm struck a chord with South Africans, many of whom flocked to the comments section to praise her for being budget-savvy and sharing useful shopping tips. The social media user @kile.sindy's post, which quickly gained traction on TikTok, has since inspired other students and families to consider planning their grocery runs more strategically to stretch their rands amid rising food prices.

Read also

"Too expensive:" Mzansi reacts to Grade 12 pupil’s R14,250 matric dance budget breakdown

A student stunned TikTok users with her R791 grocery haul.
A student wowed TikTok with her impressive R791 grocery haul. Image: @kile.sindy
Source: TikTok

SA reacts to R537 grocery haul

The online community flooded the post to share their thoughts on the young lady's impressive grocery haul, saying they hadn’t seen such affordable grocery shopping in ages.

Nosipho Xulu said:

"I'm still looking for groceries."

Bliss Asamkele wrote:

"Ke grocery e chomi 😭😭😭?"

Thatofatso Modiba stated:

"Chomi, when are you planning to buy groceries?"

MMsotho replied:

"Give us a definition of grocery, please, it seems like we are lost🤧🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂."

Shaun Mkuna commented:

"Relax, guys. I just spoke to her. She was buying study snacks I her grocery haul iyeza❤."

Ashleytee expressed:

"Sweet haul."

Watch the video below:

People showcasing their cheap grocery hauls

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: