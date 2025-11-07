A Mzansi student amazed TikTok users after sharing her affordable R791 grocery haul, packed with both essentials and treats

The savvy shopper encouraged others to use their Shoprite Extra Savings cards after revealing how much she saved on her purchases

South Africans flooded the comments with humour and praise, reacting to her post, which has inspired many to stretch their rands amid rising food prices

A South African student has gone viral on social media after showcasing an impressive grocery haul that cost her only R791, leaving many Mzansi netizens amazed by how much she managed to get for the price.

A student revealed her R791 grocery haul on TikTok, and it’s turning heads. Image: @kile.sindy

In the now-trending TikTok video, the young woman who goes by the TikTok handle @kile.sindy shared a glimpse of her packed grocery bags, highlighting just how far a budget can go with smart spending and the right discounts.

She revealed that she bought her items from Shoprite and encouraged others to use their Extra Savings cards to get similar deals.

Among her purchases were household staples and treats, including a loaf of vienna bread, Parmalat cheeses, French polony, and six small boxes of juice, three of which were Coke-flavoured, and the rest fruit juice. Her trolley also included bananas, red and green apples, and strawberries for healthy snacking.

The student didn’t stop there, she also picked up yoghurt, a few packets of chips, biscuits, chocolates, and Doritos, catering to both her sweet tooth and study-time cravings. Alongside her food items, she bought essential school supplies such as books, pens, and pencils, showing that her R791 haul covered both groceries and academic needs.

At the end of her video, she excitedly told viewers that she posted it on 19 September 2025, saying:

"Don’t walk, run to Shoprite with your Extra Savings card!"

Her enthusiasm struck a chord with South Africans, many of whom flocked to the comments section to praise her for being budget-savvy and sharing useful shopping tips. The social media user @kile.sindy's post, which quickly gained traction on TikTok, has since inspired other students and families to consider planning their grocery runs more strategically to stretch their rands amid rising food prices.

A student wowed TikTok with her impressive R791 grocery haul. Image: @kile.sindy

SA reacts to R537 grocery haul

The online community flooded the post to share their thoughts on the young lady's impressive grocery haul, saying they hadn’t seen such affordable grocery shopping in ages.

Nosipho Xulu said:

"I'm still looking for groceries."

Bliss Asamkele wrote:

"Ke grocery e chomi 😭😭😭?"

Thatofatso Modiba stated:

"Chomi, when are you planning to buy groceries?"

MMsotho replied:

"Give us a definition of grocery, please, it seems like we are lost🤧🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂."

Shaun Mkuna commented:

"Relax, guys. I just spoke to her. She was buying study snacks I her grocery haul iyeza❤."

Ashleytee expressed:

"Sweet haul."

Watch the video below:

One South African lady showed off everything she got from Makro in a TikTok video making rounds online.

