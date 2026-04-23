Arsenal and Manchester City are locked level at the top with five games left, setting up a tense title race

Premier League tiebreakers could decide the winner if both teams remain inseparable on points and goal difference

Lesser-known rules, including head-to-head records, and a rare playoff may prove decisive on the final day

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Gabriel of Arsenal clashes with Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal on April 19, 2026, in Manchester, England. Image: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester City could finish the 2025–26 Premier League season level on points and goal difference, placing the spotlight firmly on how the title would be decided. With both sides on 70 points and just five matches remaining before 24 May 2026, attention has shifted to the official tiebreakers that could separate them.

How Premier League tiebreakers decide the title when teams finish level on points

The debate intensified on 23 April 2026 after football agent and sports lawyer Israel Ajoje explained the rules governing league standings via X.

Introducing the rules, Ajoje posted.

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“The Premier League uses five tiebreakers to separate clubs that finish level on points. Most fans know the first one. Almost nobody knows the last three.”

He added:

“According to Section C of the Premier League Handbook 2025–26… when two or more clubs finish level on points the following criteria are applied in this exact order.”

The first tiebreaker is goal difference across all 38 matches. If that remains equal, the total goals scored across the season are considered.

If teams are still level, the focus shifts to head-to-head results between the tied clubs. This includes points gained in those matches, followed by away goals scored in those same fixtures.

Head-to-head advantage could decide the title

Current results between Arsenal and Manchester City suggest an advantage for City. The Manchester club collected four points from their two meetings, including the recent 2–1 win on 19 April 2026 and a 1–1 draw earlier in the season.

This means that if both teams remain inseparable on goal difference and total goals scored, head-to-head results could become decisive.

Can a playoff decide the Premier League title if teams finish level

If all four criteria fail to separate the teams, a final option exists. A one-off playoff at a neutral venue would be organised.

Ajoje explained:

“Only if all four criteria above have failed… a one-off playoff at a neutral ground determined by the Premier League Board.”

However, this scenario has never occurred in Premier League history and is not under consideration this season, given Manchester City's superior head-to-head record.

Historic Premier League title deciders and why goal difference still matters

The English Premier League title has only once been decided by goal difference. In the 2011–12 season, Manchester City edged Manchester United despite both finishing on 89 points.

That season remains memorable due to Sergio Agüero’s late winner, which ensured City finished with a superior goal difference.

With both teams level on goal difference and separated only by goals scored, the 2025–26 title race could be decided by the finest of margins.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. The two are currently level on points and goal difference as they fight for the Premier League title. Image: Arsenal/X, Alex Livesey/Getty

Source: UGC

FIFA World Cup 2026 visa rules differ for each host country

Briefly News previously reported that visa requirements for African fans planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America will differ by host country, a detail that could catch many supporters off guard.

With matches set to be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico, fans are being urged to familiarise themselves with the specific entry rules early, as failing to do so could lead to unexpected travel disruptions and disappointment.

Source: Briefly News