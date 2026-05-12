Wicknell Chivayo became a major talking point after CAPS United supporters mocked him during the Harare Derby at Rufaro Stadium

Dynamos may have lost the derby, but Chivayo’s unexpected response after the final whistle quickly grabbed attention online

A promise linked to the blockbuster clash took a dramatic twist after the result failed to go Dynamos’ way

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo rewarded Dynamos despite their derby defeat to CAPS United. Image: SirWicknellChivayo

Source: Facebook

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has rewarded Dynamos Football Club with a brand-new 65-seater bus and US$50,000 (about R820,000) despite the team losing 2-1 to CAPS United in the Harare Derby on Sunday, 11 May 2026.

The flamboyant businessman made headlines after rival fans mocked him during the heated clash at Rufaro Stadium over an earlier promise linked to a Dynamos victory. However, Chivayo later confirmed that he would still honour the pledge and reward the players following the defeat.

Chivayo announced the decision in a lengthy statement shared on social media.

Wicknell Chivayo honours Dynamos promise

Before the derby, Chivayo had pledged to buy Dynamos a new team bus if they defeated their rivals, CAPS United.

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However, the match ended in disappointment for Dynamos after CAPS United secured a late winner in front of thousands of supporters at Rufaro Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Chivayo insisted he would still fulfil his promise.

“I will still proceed with purchasing a brand-new 65-seater bus for Dynamos Football Club,” he said.

“In addition, I will also give the players US$50,000 (about R820,000) for trying hard as motivation and encouragement despite the defeat.”

In his social media post, Chivayo also stressed that the gesture should not be viewed as sponsorship.

“Please note that this is not sponsorship of any sort, but just appreciation to supporters who demonstrated and displayed genuine love by filling up the stadium,” he said.

CAPS United supporters mock businessman during match

Part of the attention after the derby centred on chants directed at Chivayo by CAPS United supporters.

ZimLive reports that some supporters sang “mbavha mbiri chete dzatakavenga – Chivayo naScott,” which translates to “the only two thieves we hate are Chivayo and Scott.”

The chant appeared to reference Chivayo and Scottland FC owner Scott Sakupwanya.

Reacting to the incident, Chivayo said he was surprised by the level of mockery directed at him during the derby.

“What genuinely surprised me during the match was the level of ridicule and unnecessary mockery directed towards my promise,” he wrote.

Chivayo added,

"I must say it's actually surprising how outside Zimbabwe, the "BIG" name “CHIVAYO” is received with respect and treated to red carpet receptions.

"As the saying goes, “a PROPHET is not without HONOUR, EXCEPT in his own HOMETOWN. Unfortunately, some people struggle to celebrate one of their own simply because he is successful or WEALTHY.

"None of that will ever change who I am or the values I stand for. PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY NAME !!!"

Wicknell Chivayo with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at the State House. Chivayo recently rewarded Dynamos despite the team's derby defeat. Image: SirWicknellChivayo

Source: Facebook

Who Is Wicknell Chivayo?

Chivayo is one of Zimbabwe’s best-known businessmen and social media personalities.

He is widely known for his lavish lifestyle, expensive gifts to celebrities and public figures, and involvement in football sponsorships.

The businessman is also known for his proximity to political and business elites in Zimbabwe and Africa.

Earlier in May 2026, Chivayo was seen alongside President Emmerson Mnangagwa and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during Ramaphosa’s state visit to Zimbabwe.

Images circulating online showed Chivayo among businessmen and officials touring Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe during the visit.

Chivayo has also attracted controversy over state-linked contracts and his business dealings over the years.

Khama Billiat explains why he rejected Orlando Pirates

Briefly News also reported that Zimbabwean football star Khama Billiat recently explained why he turned down a move to Orlando Pirates despite a deal reportedly being agreed during his time at Ajax Cape Town.

Billiat chose to join Mamelodi Sundowns in a move that would later help shape one of the most successful spells of his career in South African football.

Source: Briefly News