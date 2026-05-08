Khama Billiat has finally shared details about the Orlando Pirates move that nearly changed the course of his PSL career before a dramatic late twist redirected his future

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star opened up about a transfer decision that left Orlando Pirates fans wondering what could have happened

Billiat also reflected on the personal struggles, pressure and difficult moments that eventually influenced his decision to leave South African football and return home to Zimbabwe

Khama Billiat in action when he was playing for Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has finally explained why he turned down a move to Orlando Pirates before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013, revealing that he never saw himself wearing the Buccaneers jersey despite an agreement reportedly already being in place.

The Zimbabwean attacker, who became one of the Premier Soccer League’s biggest stars during his time at Sundowns, shared details about the transfer saga during an interview on the Off the Pitch Chat YouTube Channel.

His comments have reignited debate among supporters about how differently his South African career could have unfolded.

Khama Billiat explains rejected Orlando Pirates move

Billiat said his first South African club, Ajax Cape Town, had already reached an agreement with Orlando Pirates while he was away in Zimbabwe during the 2013 off-season.

Speaking about the moment he returned, Billiat said he was surprised to learn that he was expected to head to Johannesburg.

“I played for Ajax Cape Town for three years from 2010 to 2013. They then sold me to Orlando Pirates, but I didn’t know it,” Billiat explained.

He said the clubs had reportedly agreed on the transfer and only personal terms were left.

“When I went back, they told me I had come to the wrong destination and should go to Pirates. But I said no,” he said.

Billiat added that he preferred a move to Mamelodi Sundowns because he admired the project being built there and wanted to play alongside stars such as Teko Modise.

“With all due respect, Pirates are a big club, but I wanted Sundowns,” he said.

According to GOAL, Billiat also admitted that stories he had heard from former players influenced his thinking at the time.

Khama Billiat reflects on Kaizer Chiefs exit and Zimbabwe return

The 35-year-old also recently opened up about the struggles he faced during the final stages of his Kaizer Chiefs career.

Billiat revealed that repeated injuries and mounting criticism affected him mentally and physically before he decided to return home to Zimbabwe.

“I wanted to come home,” he reportedly said while reflecting on his departure from Chiefs.

The former Zimbabwe international later trained with SuperSport United, hoping to revive his South African career, but the move did not materialise.

Khama Billiat recently won the Player of the Month award in Zimbabwe. Image: ScottlandFC/X

Source: Twitter

Khama Billiat still shining in Zimbabwe

Billiat now plays for the current Zimbabwe champions, Scottland FC after joining the club from Yadah FC in January 2025.

Despite injury concerns this season, he has continued to impress and was recently voted the player of the month for March, following a brilliant start to the season.

Former PSL stars suffer injury setback in Zimbabwe

Briefly News also reported Billiat and Knowledge Musona have both been ruled out of Scottland FC’s crucial clash against FC Platinum after suffering injuries.

Scottland coach Norman Mapeza confirmed that Musona was battling an ankle injury, while Billiat had failed to recover from a groin problem.

Their absence was described as a major setback for the Zimbabwean champions as they chase league leaders CAPS United.

Source: Briefly News