The FIFA pass offers faster visa interviews, but it does not guarantee entry into the United States

Travelling across the USA, Canada and Mexico comes with different visa rules, and fans must understand these rules early

African fans are urged to apply early because embassy policies could complicate last-minute travel plans

Fans of Congo react during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Playoff tournament match between Congo DR and Jamaica on March 31, 2026, in Zapopan, Mexico. Image: Jam Media

Source: Getty Images

African football fans dreaming of attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America need to understand the visa rules for the United States, Canada and Mexico. The three North American hosts have different entry requirements, and a match ticket does not guarantee entry.

One wrong move could leave you watching the matches on television while your very expensive ticket goes to waste. This guide breaks down exactly what you need to know before you apply.

US Offers FIFA Pass But No Last-Minute Cross-Border Visas

The United States has introduced a ‘FIFA Pass’ system. It gives ticket holders priority for visa interviews. However, this does not guarantee approval.

Journalist Eric Njiru attended a briefing with the American, Canadian and Mexican embassies in Nairobi on 22 April 2026. He shared the key details in a post on X.

“The US has a ‘FIFA pass’ meaning if you have a FIFA World Cup 26 ticket your visa interview will be prioritized. Match ticket is not a visa guarantee.”

Below is the post:

Njiru also issued a critical warning for fans planning to move between host countries.

“During the World Cup if you happen to be in Mexico or Canada and decide to drop by Miami or any US state for another game, it will be very hard to secure a visa at the US embassies. There's a policy to do the process in your resident or home country.”

The standard US visitor visa (B1/B2) costs US$185 (approximately R3,400). Every African passport holder needs a visa, as no African nation is on the Visa Waiver Program.

Mexico Rewards Existing Visa Holders

Mexico offers a significant shortcut. Travellers do not need a Mexican visa if they hold a valid multiple-entry visa from the United States, Schengen countries, or Japan.

Njiru confirmed this during the briefing.

“If you hold a US/Schengen/Japan visa (multiple entries) it’s eligible to admit you to Mexico.”

This applies to tourism stays of up to 180 days. For Africans who already have a US or Schengen visa, entering Mexico is much easier. Those without such visas must apply through a Mexican consular office.

South African and Mexican fans pose for pictures at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg on June 11, 2010, ahead of the start of the FIFA 2010 World Cup. Image: Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

Canada Stands Alone, Apply Early

Canada has no shortcut for existing visas from other countries. Every African traveller needs a visitor visa.

The official Government of Canada website states that a visitor visa is an official document issued to you and placed in your passport. Minors under 18 must follow the same rules. A Canadian visa application costs approximately US$100 (R1,850).

Njiru ended his briefing with one clear message.

“Football fans are urged to apply for visas as early as possible.”

FIFA also recommends that passports be valid for at least one year after planned travel.

FIFA's last-minute ticket sales opened on 22 April

Briefly News also reported that the final ticket sales phase for the FIFA World Cup 2026 was opened on 22 April, with football’s global governing body confirming that tickets for all 104 matches will be released to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA indicated that additional ticket inventory will continue to be released up until the final match scheduled for 19 July 2026, subject to availability.

Source: Briefly News