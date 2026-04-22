A Joburg woman walked into a Fourways auction house on a Thursday morning with only R30,000 to spend on a car and took Mzansi along for the whole experience

The Auction Pro venue at Cedar Road in Chartwell sells vehicles alongside phones, televisions and electronics every single Thursday from 9am

South Africans flooded the comments questioning the safety of the venue, while many others praised the woman for sharing such a useful and affordable car-buying option

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Buying a car in South Africa has become something close to a national sport. New vehicle prices sit well out of reach for most ordinary South Africans today. Many have turned to auctions for a real shot at wheels they can actually afford.

TikToker, @harppiness_ ended up not buying any car at the auction in the video. Image: @harppiness

Source: TikTok

Harppiness, a Johannesburg resident, walked into a Fourways auction house on 21 April 2026 with R30,000 in her pocket. She documented the entire experience on TikTok under the handle @harppiness_ for her followers to see. The auction is run by Auction Pro every Thursday from 9am at Cedar Road in Chartwell, Fourways. Anyone willing to register and ready to bid is welcome to walk through those doors.

What the Fourways auction house actually looks like

Auction Pro is not your average car lot sitting in a Joburg suburb. The venue sells phones, televisions, electronics and a range of other items alongside vehicles. There is even a canteen on site for anyone who works up an appetite during the bidding.

Registration costs R2,000 and is fully refundable whether you buy something or not. People can register online before the day or simply show up and sort it out at the venue. Those who cannot attend in person can place bids online through multibid.co.za from anywhere in the country.

There are no fixed prices and no haggling at a counter with a salesperson. Everything goes to whoever bids the highest amount.

Mzansi commented with very strong opinions

The comment section responded the way South African comment sections always tend to respond. Some viewers questioned the venue and asked whether the location looked safe enough to visit. Others pushed back firmly and came through with genuine enthusiasm and support for the plug.

Harppiness's video got over 20,000 likes at the time of this report.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the auction tour

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@___xsxu commented:

“Why is the area so weird?”

@STHA said:

“Thank you for the plug.”

@wittycourse wrote:

“Did you manage to get the car for R30,000? I am asking because I'm interested and my budget is R35,000 - R40,000.”

@Refilwe Basetsana Phoka noted:

“This place looks sketchy, but okay.”

@__lwandom asked:

“Is this place even safe?”

@Lady smart commented:

“I had to follow her because 😳🥹 I consider buying a second-hand one that I’ll practice driving with.”

A look at the venue of the auction. Image: @harpiness

Source: TikTok

More about auctions

A video of a dog being auctioned off left people questioning everything they thought they knew about dog ownership.

Cape Town is set to auction 50 city-owned properties next week, including the iconic Good Hope Centre.

Residents and activists gathered outside the Good Hope Centre to protest Cape Town’s plans to auction public land.

Source: Briefly News