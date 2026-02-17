Cape Town is set to auction 50 city-owned properties next week, including the iconic Good Hope Centre

Around 282,000 square metres of land will be available for housing, commercial, and mixed-use developments

The public auction is open to everyone, with proceeds going directly into municipal service delivery

WESTERN CAPE- Cape Town is set to put 50 of its properties on the market next week, including the iconic Good Hope Centre.

According to Eyewitness News, a total of approximately 282,000 square metres of land will be available for housing, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

Economic Growth MMC, James Vos said, the properties have been identified as surplus to the city’s needs.

“This auction is part of our plan to unlock economic, social, and spatial value across the metro,” Vos said.

The auction will be public and open to everyone, with funds raised going directly back into municipal services.

This move is being closely watched as the city aims to encourage investment while addressing space and housing needs across Cape Town.

City of Tshwane auctions off vehicle fleet

In related news, Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya announced that the city will auction about 800 government vehicles because they are too costly to maintain. The online sale is aimed at boosting municipal revenue and reducing the burden of keeping old fleet cars on the books. Moya says the move will help reinvest funds into essential city services and operations.

