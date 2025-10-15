Luxury items belonging to Shauwn Mkhize were recently auctioned online, attracting bids from collectors and enthusiasts

The auction follows a turbulent period for Mkhize, whose former football club faced liquidation due to a substantial tax debt, drawing public attention

Among the high-profile items were designer accessories and a luxury vehicle, with final sales still pending, keeping the total proceeds undisclosed

Former Royal AM owner and newly appointed President of Eswatini football club Mbabane Highlanders, Shauwn Mkhize, saw several of her luxury items go under auction online on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

Shauwn Mkhize Luxury Auction: Saint Laurent Bag R73K, Lamborghini R4.8M

Source: Facebook

The auction follows a dramatic period for Mkhize and her former club. In September, SARS officers arrived at Royal AM’s training base, Royal Ranch, located along the R56 between Pietermaritzburg and Maqongqo.

Nearly ten trucks were involved in removing furniture and movable property, including luxury vehicles, construction machinery, and shipping containers, as part of action related to her R40 million tax debt. The debt had earlier led to the liquidation of Royal AM and the club’s expulsion from the PSL.

The online auction, conducted by Biddrs Choice, opened on Friday, 10 October, and closed on Wednesday, 15 October. It featured a wide range of luxury items, including designer handbags, artwork, and a high-value vehicle, attracting competitive bids from collectors and enthusiasts.

Luxury handbags and artwork draw high bids

According to IOL, the auction listed 18 designer items. By the close of the sale, all the luggage and handbag items had received bids.

The most expensive item sold was a Saint Laurent Care Maxi Shopping Handbag with Pouch, fetching R73 000, while the least expensive was a Saint Laurent I Care Maxi Shopping Handbag with Pouch, which went for R11 000.

In addition to designer handbags, the auction featured a selection of artwork, with prices ranging from R50 to R6 200. These pieces attracted collectors interested in both affordability and investment potential.

High-value vehicle auction pending

The highlight of the auction was a 2021 Lamborghini Urus, valued at R4.8 million. Bids for the vehicle are still pending finalisation by Biddrs Choice, along with some other high-value luxury items. Despite past financial controversies, the auction underscores Mkhize’s continued prominence in both the luxury market and football sectors.

Source: Briefly News