A young matriculant has left Mzansi talking after breaking down the costs of his extravagant matric dance outfit and accessories, which totalled a staggering R35,000.

A Grade 12 student revealed his breakdown of the matric dance budget.

The TikTok video, where he detailed each expense, quickly went viral as South Africans reacted with disbelief and a bit of humour.

In the clip, the young man who goes by the TikTok handle @jared.masimila confidently listed the costs behind his polished look, starting with his blazer priced at R15 500, followed by a shirt costing R1 000, and a tie worth R500. He added that his trousers were R1 500 and his shoes R1 200, completing his formal ensemble.

Accessories also added up quickly, and @jared.masimila revealed that his earrings cost R1 600, while his watch was R3 000. His haircut set him back R450, and he paid R100 per photograph to capture his big night. While the car was free, as he mentioned, it was his own; the total cost still climbed high.

The breakdown amounted to R24 750, and with the photography included, the grand total reached R34 350, just shy of R35 000.

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section, with many stunned by how much @jared.masimila spent for one night. Some users were impressed by his confidence and taste, while others expressed doubt, with one simply commenting, "Cap."

Others joked that his budget could pay for an entire wedding or first-year university tuition, while a few applauded him for being transparent about the costs behind matric celebrations, an event many South African families view as a milestone worth splurging on.

Regardless of the mixed reactions, Grade 12 pupil @jared.masimila’s post, uploaded on 13 October 2025, sparked a broader conversation online about the growing trend of luxury matric dance spending in Mzansi and how far some students go to make their special night unforgettable.

A South African young man in Grade 12 on his matric dance day.

SA calls out Grade 12 pupil over R35 matric dance budget

South Africans had mixed reactions as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts:

Teegan Lee said:

"R450 for that haircut?💔🥀."

Tk9ty added:

"No one is talking about the tie being R500."

Sant1 wrote:

"100 per pic and these are the pics💔."

Luke replied:

"Yirreee in what world is a haircut R450."

Just Marwa commented:

"Now imagine you fail 😭💔."

GunnaM_Wunna stated:

"I just know that blazer and trust me it ain't that price."

