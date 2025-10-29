The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is still pursuing Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize for over R40 million in unpaid taxes

SARS is preparing to host a third auction in November 2025 to recover the debt

The auction runs from 25 to 27 November 2025, operating on a first-come, first-served basis

Popular entrepreneur and reality TV star Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize’s troubles with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) appear to be far from over. The embattled businesswoman is set to lose more of her assets in a third auction this year as the revenue collector seeks to recover over R40 million in unpaid tax.

Earlier in October 2025, 23 luxury designer handbags and a Lamborghini Urus fetched R5.6 million at an auction. In July, ten of MaMkhize’s luxury vehicles, including a Bentley Continental GTC and a branded Royal AM Football Club, fetched R8.2 million at a separate auction.

363 bottles of MaMkhize's liquor collection to be auctioned

According to a report by News24, SARS is set to go after more of MaMkhize’s premium liquor collection. The auction house Bidder’s Choice will put 363 bottles of MaMkhize’s premium alcohol up for sale. The list features champagne brands, rare cognacs and boutique wines, including globally recognised brands such as Veuve Clicquot, Moët & Chandon, and Luc Belaire.

Other notable luxury brands that are set to be auctioned include a bottle of 19-year-old Glenmorangie, 45 bottles of Rupert & Rothschild 2017 Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon, and a 21-year-old bottle of Royal Salute, among many others.

You can see the full list of MaMkhize’s premium alcohol going under the hammer here.

The auction will run from 25 to 27 November 2025, operating on a first-come, first-served basis. A R20,000 deposit is required to enter the auction.

High Court Orders Shauwn Mkhize to repay R27 million

MaMkhize isn't only losing luxury items. The flamboyant entrepreneur suffered another blow when the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled against her.

The court declared the R27 million Msunduzi Municipality sponsorship to her former club, Royal AM, was unlawful and ordered her to repay the money. The deal had faced strong opposition from residents and the Democratic Alliance, which took the matter to court.

In her ruling, Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba stated that it appeared the municipality sought marketing, promotion and public relations benefits from its association with Royal AM.

The Msunduzi Municipality is expected to recover funds from Royal AM, which, at the time of the ruling, was already battling a R40 million SARS tax crisis.

Shaun Stylist responds to MaMkhize’s fake designer bag drama

The news that MaMkhize is set to lose more luxury items comes amid revelations that 23 out of 200 of her bags were authenticated when SARS seized and auctioned off more of her luxury goods.

Briefly News reported that MaMkhizwe’s former stylist, Shaun Stylist, broke his silence, and his response had South Africans buzzing.

Shaun Stylist answered questions about the handbags during an episode of Podcast and Chill that aired on Monday, 20 October 2025.

