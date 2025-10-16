Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize had more of her luxury items seized and auctioned by the revenue collector

A social media user shared that some of MaMkhize's luxury items that were seized were fake

Season broadcaster Penny Lebyane reacted to the news, with some social media users theorising how she ended up with fakes

MaMkhize’s luxury lifestyle was questioned after only 23 of 200 were authenticated. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Popular businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize is back in the headlines again, this time for allegedly showing off fake handbags.

MaMkhize, as Shauwn Mkhize is popularly known, is known for showing off her opulent lifestyle on social media. The KwaMamkhize reality TV star often shares photos and videos of herself either rocking the most expensive designer brands or clutching a designer handbag. Reports indicate that MaMkhize was faking the lifestyle, as most of her handbags were fake.

This comes days after reports that the South African Revenue Services (SARS) had seized and auctioned more of her luxury items, including designer bags and a Lamborghini Urus, as part of efforts to collect a tax debt amounting to R40 million.

177 of MaMkhize's handbags were allegedly fake

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, social media user @realnorma_kay shared a post claiming that 23 out of 200 of MaMkhize’s handbags were fakes. The post, which was shared on X, also carried a life lesson for other social media users. The post was captioned:

“23 out of 200 MaMkhize's bags were authentic. The rest were from small street, according to @sarstax 😅Rich people do not flaunt their wealth on social media, keep that in mind.”

See the post below:

SA scrutinises MaMkhize's luxury lifestyle

In the comments section, social media users, including seasoned broadcaster Penny Lebyane, reacted to the revelation that MaMkhize was flaunting fake designer bags on social media. While some laughed, others explained that MaMkhize was allegedly scammed by her stylist and wasn’t aware her bags were fake.

Here are some of the comments:

@PennyLebyane laughed:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Aweeeeee mahhhh.”

@ManMan1479705 suggested:

“I have a theory about this. What if she sent someone she trusted to buy those bags, and that someone knocked her?”

@ThamiC8 claimed:

“Her personal shopper was robbing her, allegedly. He used to buy in those backroom shops in Durban🤣🤣🤣”

@Jake_Romani_ declared:

“We knew all along🤣”

@BafoMajozi asked:

“Where are we biding? Please share the link. We want to help SARS recoup its money.”

@boi2thema argued:

“’Only 23 were authenticated,’ because just those 23 are enough to give them the projected amount that will cover what's left of what she owes. That doesn't mean the rest are fake; they just haven't been authenticated.

Only 23 of MaMkhize's 200 designer handbags were authenticated. Image: kwa_mammkhize

How MaMkhize's designer bags were authenticated

Bidders Choice managing director Pieter Geldenhuys explained their process for authenticating designer handbags to News24.

Geldenhuys shared that they carefully investigate and research each handbag to determine what can be authenticated and what cannot. He revealed that some handbags do not have serial numbers, which are crucial when verifying authenticity. Geldenhuys said that serial numbers in some designer bags are hidden in specific spots, and their staff are trained to locate these.

“For the ones that we couldn’t find the serial number, we know we couldn’t send them through for authentication, so we left them aside," Geldenhuys said.

MaMkhize allegedly forged her sister’s signature

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MaMkhize was accused of forgery by her sister, Nosipho Ngubo, whose assets were seized by SARS.

Ngubo alleged that MaMkhize took advantage of her while she was hospitalised and unaware of what was happening. Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with several accusing Ngubo of throwing MaMkhize under the bus.

