Shauwn Mkhize and her family are making a return to the spotlight after their SARS scandal, with the business mogul opening up about losing her football club, Royal AM

Despite the controversy, MaMkhize is reportedly living it up in Dubai with her children, Sbahle, Tamia, and Andile Mpisane, and celebrating her 50th birthday

Fans have had mixed reactions, with some expressing concern over her social media posts while others defend her enjoyment, attributing the Royal AM downfall to the SARS administrator rather than MaMkhize herself

Shauwn Mkhize and her family are slowly returning to the limelight after their SARS scandal. The business mogul opened up about losing her football club, Royal AM, for the first time since the raid at her home last year.

Shauwn Mkhize and her family are allegedly on vacation in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize and family allegedly in Dubai

MaMkhize may be down, but she is not out. The star has returned to posting about her lavish lifestyle following her SARS saga. The Kwa MaMkhize star, who broke her silence by opening up about the pain she felt after losing Royal AM, is said to be living large in Dubai alongside her children, Sbahle, Tamia and Andile Mpisane.

A video of the famous family on a yacht was posted on the microblogging platform, X, by a user with the handle @_mashesha. The post asked how MaMkhize and her team will deal with the controversial player's salaries. The caption read:

"Mamkhize and her family are enjoying Dubai… With the chaos that happened with Royal AM, what’s the story regarding the players and their salaries?"

Fans react to MaMkhize and family's Dubai trip

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Many said MaMkhize and her family jetted off to Dubai to celebrate her 50th birthday, which was on Sunday, 6 April, while others felt the family should refrain from posting too much on social media since they are not out of the mud yet.

@justnyoo said:

"They deserve to be happy, but be careful. After losing a whole team, you have to be careful."

@Franco_Bucs commented:

"I've never seen a family that's so obsessed with fame nje nga Lena yooh. Everyone is trying to trend aowa 1 nyana must take a back seat and observe from afar."

@BaloyiSays wrote:

"People don't realise - the body never lies. Stress shows up in skin, weight, eyes, and posture. No matter how hard you post, we see the truth. Real ones don't need to scream lifestyle... it shows in peace, not poses."

@Xolani_khabazel added:

"Let MaMkhize enjoy herself with her family. Royal AM was destroyed by the SARS administrator, not by her. It was SARS that stopped the club from playing, even though she was telling them that they must allow the club to play while they are investigating her."

Social media users have responded to reports that MaMkhize and her family are in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

