Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize remains defiant after Royal AM’s expulsion from the PSL due to their financial struggles

Royal AM were expelled from Mzansi’s top flight after the club failed to pay salaries while Mkhize owed R40 million to SARS

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Mkhize and to wish her the best of luck after she posted a video working at her construction company, Zikhulise Site

South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize bounced back from Royal AM’s PSL expulsion by posting a snippet of a day at her construction company, Zikhulise Site.

The Mzansi entrepreneur was investigated for owing SARS R40 million, and Royal AM was expelled from the PSL due to its financial struggles.

Entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize remains string after Royal AM's PSL expulsion. Image: kwa_mammkhize.

Source: Instagram

Despite her reported financial struggles, Mkhize remains defiant while the club faced several issues such as unpaid player salaries and a match suspension from December 2024.

Shauwn Mkhize is fighting back

Mkhize puts in the hours at her construction company, according to the video below:

Following the suspension, Mkhize has been linked with buying a club in Eswatini while the future of Royal AM’s players remains uncertain.

Striker Mfundo Thikazi could be one of the players to benefit the most from the club’s expulsion after being linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Mkhize’s son Andile Mpisane has seemingly moved on from football and could return to music after reportedly recording a new song.

Mkhize celebrated her birthday on her Instagram account:

Mkhize has the support of fans across Mzansi

South African sport superfan Mama Joy Chauke expressed heartbreak after Royal AM’s expulsion yet remains a loyal supporter of Mkhize.

Following their expulsion, the PSL ruled that any match the club would be reversed, meaning three points were deducted from any team that claimed victory over Royal AM.

The club was also automatically relegated, leaving only one demotion spot which is currently held by SuperSport United.

Shauwn Mkhize still has her construction company to keep her busy. Image: kwa_mammkhize.

Source: Instagram

Fans sent blessings to Mkhize

Local netizens reacted on social media to send well wishes to Mkhize, calling her fearless and backing her to overcome her reported struggles.

Rachel_shikalange backs Mkhize:

“One thing I know you coming back stronger and stronger it's in your DNA to win.”

Reality TV star sorishanaidoo is a fan:

“🙌🙌🙌 Get it babes.”

Ayandathabethe_ has hope:

“God is within her. She will not fail.❤️”

Mo_judah is inspired:

“My inspiration! May the lord restore everything ❤️❤️.”

Thembeka_magxidolo hopes for the best:

“All the best ma ❤️🙌.”

Rato_303 said Mkhize will bounce back:

“❤️❤️ You definitely gonna bounce back strong wena ke.”

Kenyakallogontse called Mkhize fearless:

“The undefeated warrior, they can say all the negative things oksalayo, she is what she is. A fearless lioness, fighter, fearless, forward she goes, no retreat and no surrender ❤️🙌🔥👏.”

Dumisanimabunda769 sent their blessings:

“You have our support and prayers 🙏.”

Lj_jackza wants Mkhize to succeed:

“I want this Mama to win so bad. She is so resilient. We all can learn a thing or two from her, instead of lowkey wishing her all the bad. Let's not have opinions on lives we don't live. Fly-high Mamzo!!❤️.”

Chweneemang gave some advice:

“If you have been at the top, you get to be dismantled. One thing is for sure, you will go back there with so much ease because you know the ways and struggles of being at the top. Just here watching you do what you do best. Sebenza Nana 🙌.”

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her 50th birthday

As reported by Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize put her issues with Royal AM to the side to celebrate her 50th birthday on Sunday, 6 April 2025.

PSL side Royal AM was expelled from Mzansi’s top flight after owner Mkhize was investigated for owing SARS R40 million, which led to the club failing to pay player salaries.

