Celebrity couple Thabo ‘T-Bose’ and Mapaseka Mokwele celebrated 23 years of marriage on Saturday, 12 April 2025

The radio presenters also celebrated Mapaseka’s birthday along with friends and family while they shared videos of them dancing and sharing special moments

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the couple, wishing them many more happy years together

Famous radio couple Thabo ‘T-Bose’ and Mapaseka Mokwele earned admiration from local netizens after they celebrated 23 years of marriage on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

The celebrity couple shared videos of themselves dancing together and sharing special moments while Mapaseka celebrated her 49th birthday on the same day

Mapaseka and T-Bose Mokwele marked 23 years of marriage and the her 49th birthday. Image: mapasekamokwele.

T-Bose and Mapaseka are regulars on Kaya FM and in April 2022, they tied the knot for the third time to mark two decades together.

The Mokweles share their loving relationship

Watch the Mokweles celebrated their anniversary in the video below:

According to their Instagram accounts, both couples shared loving posts and gave fans a glimpse of how they get down with fun dancing videos.

The celebrations for the anniversary and birthday lasted the entire weekend as they spent it with close friends and family.

While both enjoy good careers on radio, T-Bose recently dived into television after becoming a producer on the Mzansi Wethu show The One with T-Bose.

T-Bose wished his wife a happy birthday on his Instagram account:

Mokweles continues to impress Mzansi fans

With their celebrity status secured on both radio and television, the couple are continuing to impress their fans with their business acumen and relationship.

Recently South Africa welcomed back veteran stars such as DJ Fresh and Unathi Nyaki while fellow presenter Sizwe Dhlomo hinted at uncertainty in the industry.

Many radio stations have faced uncertainty in recent times making the Mokwele’s longevity on the airwaves even more impressive.

T-Bose and Mapaseka Mokwele celebrated their anniversary and a birthday on Saturday, 12 April 2025. Image: tboseza and mapasekamokwele.

Local fans are impressed with Mokwele

Local netizens reacted on social media by praising the couple as they wished them more happiness and a blessed union.

Actress Refilwemodiselle is impressed:

“When this kind of genuine love is so beautiful.”

The stylish enhlembali_ admires the couple:

“My favourite people.”

Thandolwethu_yokwana hopes for the best:

“So beautiful. God bless.”

Pearl_magubane wants more happiness:

“May God continue to bless this beautiful union.”

Entrepreneur pelemkha is happy:

“To more love, more joy & contentment!!! Happy anniversary to you both lovebirds.”

Nduduzomakhathini loves the post:

“This is wonderful, congratulations and to more years.”

Mpumelelozulu admires the couple:

“You guys are amazing❤️🙌 All of God's blessings family.”

Tobekalwana loved the dance moves:

“The good old two-step!”

Comforterngwenya supports the couple:

“Favourite couple of all times.”

Well-known Orlando Pirates fan ofentsematuka has respect for the couple:

“Ao mom and dad 😍 Happy anniversary folks.”

