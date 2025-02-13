T-Bose has taken a leap of faith and dived into the world of television with his new TV show

The iconic radio host took on a new venture as a TV producer for a TV show called The Ones With Tbose and it will air on Mzansi Wethu

Right by his side was his wife Mapaseka Mokwele and his friend and he said they made the pressure of transitioning more bearable

'The Ones With Tbose' will air on Mzansi Wethu. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Iconic radio personality Thabo 'T-Bose' Mokwele has a new exciting TV venture. This is the broadcaster's debut role as TV producer and he is bringing out the big guns.

All about T-Bose's new TV show

According to Sowetan, the Kaya 959 radio star and his wife Mapaseka Mokwele as well as his friend Robin Kohl are part of the upcoming TV show The Ones With Tbose.

He takes on a new exciting role as the co-executive producer and he said this experience has been nerve-wracking.

The show will broadcast on Mzansi Wethu and viewers will be entertained by big stars such as former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo and Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee. However, he said there is something that makes this show unique from the rest.

“People will be thrilled to see the 3D effect of the show. It will pull and immerse viewers into the story,” he told the news publication adding that viewers will see something happening in the background.

T-Bose's new show 'The Ones With Tbose' will be a game-changer. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

How Mapaseka made the transition as smooth as possible

T-Bose hailed his wife Mapaseka Mokwele and his friend Kohl for being trusted companions as they made this transition very smooth and bearable for him.

He said he had anxiety at first because "TV was not my natural space."

He said he carefully selected his team as the show was bigger than him and the anxiety which overcame him. The success is worth the celebration so he hailed his wife.

