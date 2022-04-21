Popular radio personalities Thabo Mokwele and Mapaseka Mokwele have tied the knot for the third time

The celebrity couple recently marked 20 years of marriage with a beautiful wedding ceremony surrounded by close family and friends

They both vowed to keep their love burning and promised each other that they will still get married again after 15 more years

Congratulations are in order for Mzansi's celebrity couple Tbose and Mapaseka Mokwele, who got married for the third time. The couple tied the knot again to mark two decades of marriage.

Popular radio presenters Tbose and Mapaseka Mokwele marked their 20th marriage anniversary with a beautiful wedding. Image: @mapasekamokwele

The celebrity couple, who are known for keeping their private life away from the spotlight, went all out for their anniversary.

According to ZAlebs, the Mokweles have had their fair share of problems in their relationship. After tying the knot for the first time in 2002, the publication reports that they both called it quits in 2013 before patching things up in 2016.

For their 20th anniversary, Tbose and Mapaseka pulled out all the stops with the elegant event themed “elegant black with a touch of silver”, per Sunday World.

Tbose brought the wedding guests to tears with heartwarming vows to his beautiful bride. According to ZAlebs, he promised to be there for the next decade and a half. He said:

“I’ve married you once, I married you twice, and I’m marrying you for the third time now. And I’m telling you I will do it again for the next 15. I’ll still marry you. You and I are a story written in heaven. Ours is just to walk the journey. I love you.”

