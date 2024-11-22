Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee was recognised at the international 9th Golden Moon Awards recently

The South African DJ won the award for World's Best DJ, a title he had proven to hone time and time again

After winning the award, Black Coffee stated that this award like many others, serve as recognition for a job well done

Black Coffee just keeps adding more wins to his very vast list of accolades. This time, the Subconciously hitmaker walked away with a global award.

Another international win for Black Coffee

The Grammy-award winning DJ was recognised at the 9th Golden Moon Awards recently. Black Coffee won the award for World's Best DJ, which has become a title he had proven to hone time and time again. So this award sort of seals the deal for him.

Coffee said this award like his many other awards, serve as recognition for a job well done.

"Being recognised for my work brings me joy. Awards are a pat on the back to say - job well done."

Music College in the works

In a recent press event held at Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg, Black Coffee had shared his plans to open a music college.

This massive initiative will prove to be beneficial for future musicians. TshisaLIVE quoted Coffee saying:

“I am about to do a project that is close to my heart, which is a music college. We have started having meetings about that. We are going to start doing fundraising internationally in the places where I mostly perform. We are going to try to raise funds so that I can build the college,” he was quoted by the publication.

Coffee had planned to start a fundraising initiative to sort of seal the deal. Mzansi said this would be a great idea.

