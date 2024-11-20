Gospel singer's family is desperately seeking answers as to where his royalties are being spent

Lundi Tyamara died seven years ago, and his music is still being played on various radio stations

The family allegedly depends on his royalties to make ends meet however, they are in the dark

Lundi Tyamara's family is seeking answers regarding his royalties. Image: Herman Verwey/City Press

Source: Getty Images

Lundi's family in the dark regarding royalties

According to ZiMoja, the family of Gospel singing icon Lundi Tyamara is seeking answers regarding his royalties. A family member noted how his music still gets played at various radio stations. However, they do not know where the money goes.

They stated that they have stopped receiving money from his royalties, and they do not know who to turn to.

"I don't know where the money for playlisting and music sales goes. We have not received money in a long time, and no form of communication. We don't know who to speak to anymore. It's as though he worked for nothing," the news publication quoted the source.

Industry friends give up on Lundi's family

The family is also disappointed at how his industry friends have neglected them. They reportedly are focusing on their families instead of fighting industry battles.

"They have given up at this point. They are living their lives and continuing. They feel like If they continue to fight with any labels, they would be wasting time and not focusing on raising their children."

The Hlala Nami hitmaker was born in the Western Cape. His powerful and moving voice made him one of the industry's household names.

The star passed away on the 27 January 2017 following complications from stomach Tuberculosis and a liver condition. He passed away at the Edenvale Hospital, Johannesburg, at the age of 38.

