A man's amusing antics caused a massive buzz on the internet and have since gone viral on social media.

A man left SA with mixed reactions as he was captured cycling into the ocean in a TikTok video. Image: @dj.ngiba.mbuyaz

Gent cycles into the ocean

South Africans were amused and confused by the man's actions, which were displayed in a TikTok video shared by @dj.ngiba.mbuyaz.

In the clip, the man is seen cycling into the ocean on his bicycle, shirtless and wearing black shorts. He braces himself as a big wave hits him, causing him to fall over his bicycle into the sea. His antics caused a widespread online reaction from peeps, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok.

Many questioned his motives as they could not believe their eyes, while some were left in laughter.

Mzansi reacts to man's antics

South Africans had mixed reactions. Many rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the gents, while others simply laughed it off.

Filane Nthabiseng Bo said:

"Me cycling into a relationship, I knew very well that it would not end well."

I’m Lalo added:

"Can only be a Zulu person."

Shadow wrote:

"Really, dude, there's no words for this."

Ts Clothing replied:

"What's happening ko KZN mara?"

Deskhamz commented:

“Sometimes you have to test theories on their own and come to your own conclusions."

Exlu Exlu simply said:

"Me entering a new relationship."

Cape Town beach heroes save woman from Rip current

Briefly News previously reported that a group of people were captured rescuing a woman who drowned at the beach, and the video went viral online.

One lady nearly kicked the bucket at one of Cape Town's beaches. Thanks to a group of brave men and women who risked their own lives to rescue the lady. The footage shared by TikTok user @appleuser67323969 shows the heart-wrenching moment when the men and women went in to pick the woman out of the water and place her on land, where they performed CPR on her.

