“Surprised They Aren’t Wearing Plakkies Too”: Springboks Sport Shorts in Snow Has SA Cracking Jokes
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • The country's national treasure, the Springboks, were greeted with a frosty welcome in Wales while wearing their shorts
  • The South African rugby team is set to play this weekend for their final test match of the year
  • Mzansi netizens were thrilled after seeing the images of the players, and many flooded the comments with jokes while some wished them well

The South African national rugby team was captured arriving in Wales, where they were greeted by snow while rocking their shorts.

People cracked jokes over the Springboks' arrival in shorts in the snow in Wales.
South Africans were amused by the Springboks' arrival in shorts in the snow in Wales. Image: Tim Robberts/Images and Bokrugby/ Instagram.
Source: UGC

Springboks sport shorts in the snow, leaving SA entertained

Mzansi was amused by the video posted on their social media account, which showcased the Springboks squad's arrival at the reception.

The gents were wearing green and gold T-shirts, black shorts, and some green shorts, but they were not letting Wales's chilly weather stop them from putting up a performance this weekend. They are set to play against The Dragons at Principality Stadium in Cardiff for their final test match of the year on 23 November 2024.

They took to their Instagram account with the caption:

"Snowing outside? No probs for the #Springboks as they hit the gym earlier today."

Take a look at the post below:

SA is amused by the Springboks players

The online community was entertained, and many took to the comments section to crack jokes while some expressed their thoughts.

Mphosefatsa said:

"Only a South African will wear shorts in the bitter cold. I’m surprised they aren’t wearing plakkies as well."

Nicolecsrenwick was amused:

"The little shake-offs as they enter."

Deetheart expressed:

"Why does every single Bok video give me a warm, and fuzzy feeling."

Paintdrop.canvas wrote:

"Yip, only South Africans would wear shorts out in the snow and just shake it off."

Ngoniecra commented:

"No weather formed against the Boks shall prosper."

Derry4ster shared:

"Ok, siya try not to break all the equipment."

Siya Kolisi makes boy's day with sock gift

Briefly News previously reported that rugby fans are buzzing about the Springboks’ 29-20 win against England at Twickenham on Saturday evening.

Especially the lovely moment between Siya Kolisi and a young fan. The Springboks’ captain made the boy's day unforgettable. In a TikTok video posted by @tntsports, Siya is seen handing over his socks to a young fan after the match.

Source: Briefly News

