“It’s the Smell for Me”: Siya Kolisi Leaves Polite Boy Overjoyed With Sock Gift in England
- Siya Kolisi gifted his socks to a young fan after the Springboks’ victory over England at Twickenham
- The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and shared with the world on social media
- Fans loved the Springbok captain’s relatable and lovable personality and posted sweet messages
Rugby fans are buzzing about the Springboks’ 29-20 win against England at Twickenham on Saturday evening.
Especially the lovely moment between Siya Kolisi and a young fan. The Springboks’ captain made the boy's day unforgettable.
Siya Kolisi sweet gesture to young fan
In a TikTok video posted by @tntsports, Siya is seen handing over his socks to a young fan after the match. But before passing them on, he gave them a playful sniff, sending the crowd into giggles. The humble fan’s excitement and gratitude made the moment even sweeter.
Rugby fans admire the Springbok captain
The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with netizens raving about Siya’s down-to-earth nature and his love for fans.
Watch the video below:
Many gushed about the kid's manners and speculated about how valuable the socks will be in future.
See some comments below:
@Masixole_ wrote:
"🥰 This boy is so sweety he even smelled the socks. 😅"
@Koketso stated:
"Apparently, it smells like a win! 🤣🫵🏾🔥"
@grimeylildude💥💚 stated:
"Thank you, Siya! 😅 Good manners from the boy."
@shaneleroux2 posted:
"There’s never been a better man."
@sabelotyholweni2020@gmail.com. commented:
"What a refreshing sight: a young boy with remarkably good manners."
@Lloydos008 wrote:
"He will one day make his Springboks debut wearing those socks."
@papas suggested:
"Thank you Siya! So humble, come to South Africa boy we love you."
@Tah highlighted:
"It will be worth millions 30 years later."
@Nats added:
"England kids are cute, they adore Siya. 🥰 It's the smell for me. 😂"
