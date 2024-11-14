A talented South African woman wowed TikTok with her stunning cover of Aretha Franklin’s classic

Her video o (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman went viral, gaining millions of views in one day

Netizens around the world praised her talent, with some saying she belongs on global singing stages

A woman nailed a rendition of Aretha Franklin's song. Image: @maphili2024

Source: TikTok

There’s something special about raw, undeniable talent. A Mzansi woman recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a mesmerising rendition of Aretha Franklin’s (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

Woman sings with soul

The woman’s voice effortlessly captures the soul and power of Aretha’s timeless song. Her performance was unpretentious and recorded in her home.

Gifted singer goes TikTok viral

The video on the account @maphili2024 gained whopping 2.3 million views and 288,000 likes. Viewers around the world are completely mesmerised by the cover.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers are raving about her vocal chops. It’s clear that Mzansi has a star in the making, and fans want her talent to be recognised.

See some comments below:

@Esihle_Essie suggested:

"You need to go to America’s got Talent. 🥰 Your voice is beautiful Maphili. ❤️"

@debbiegriffith commented:

"Very good voice, you can sing. 🥰"

@proudhaitian1 said:

"Never judge a book by its cover. You are gifted sister, please don’t hide that precious gift."

@JonAlienist mentioned:

"She’s not even trying hard. Sing it, queen!"

@Morwa796 posted:

"Aretha Franklin is smiling!"

@saved wrote:

"Please open doors for this talented woman dear God."

@Kgadi'aMasogana💎🇿🇦 typed:

"Destiny can be delayed not denied. 🥰"

@Lonwabo added:

"I wasn't expecting that. 😳"

@liezlLeePotgieter stated:

"Your talent will be better used in worshipping the Lord with your beautiful voice. Don't give it away to the world that will just use it to there advantage. Praise God with it for he blessed you."

Musician shows singing skills at rank

In another article, Briefly News reported that one musician set out to spread joy with his remarkable guitar and singing skills at a taxi rank in Sasolsburg.

He amazed commuters and taxi drivers while they went about their day. His soulful renditions of beloved South African songs, turned the rank into an impromptu stage.

Source: Briefly News