A group of men who sing without musical instruments put on an epic performance using a popular song by Shebeshxt

The gents were gathered, and they showed off their melodious voices as they tackled a song by Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt is a beloved, controversial musician, and many people were impressed by the men's version of his hit song

A group of guys impressed people with their vocal talent. In a video, they were gathered to share their rendition of a song by Shebeshxt.

A singing group did an igwijo version of 'Twerka' by Shebesxht. Image: @gwijoavenue. Image: @gwijoavenue

Source: TikTok

Shebeshxt had had various hit songs and many of his supporters were delighted by the song cover. The students were showered with praise for their amazing display.

Shebeshxt song becomes igwijo

In a TikTok video by @gwijoavenue, a group of men were singing Shebesxt's song. They deliver an iqgwijo version of Twerka, which also features DJ Maphorisa. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds talented gwijo group

Many people were impressed by the young men who sang their hearts out. People applauded them for capturing the essence of the song.

user18450761314937 was in awe:

"Shebeshxt needs to see this."

Thandolwethu Silobi said:

"Thank you gwijo avenue for making beautiful songs and bangers like this thank you."

Queen gushed:

"Gwijo avenue 🥰the medicine to heal our hearts 🔥😜👊 forever lena."

mbha_leigh@12 applauded:

"Ai chaaa mna ndiyanithanda."

keaolebohaseitlheko was impressed:

"Gwijo tends to sound dangerously nice to people with spiritual gifts."

october_quinton was moved:

"What a way to start my day, with a lovely gwijo. this song will be playing on my mind the whole day. Ngiyabonga kakhulu bafethu."

Source: Briefly News