Mzansi couldn't help but sing L'vovo's praises after seeing how much weight he had lost

A video of the Kwaito star cycling in the gym is making the rounds online, and some fans are even inspired to kick off their weight-loss programs

Netizens cheered Derrango on for staying consistent and sent well-wishes on his journey

Briefly News spoke to a fitness expert about L'vovo's workout and the benefits thereof

L'vovo's weight loss inspired fans to hit the gym. Images: lvovosa

Source: Instagram

L'vovo was almost unrecognisable when fans saw just how much weight he had lost.

L'vovo hits the gym

It's evident that L'vovo's dedication to turning his life around has not deterred after he was seen in the middle of a gym session.

Just over a year after suffering a stroke, L'vovo vowed to make a lifestyle change, which included eating right and working out, and he has not dropped the ball since.

He shared a new video of himself cycling at the gym and appeared visibly leaner. Speaking to fitness expert and certified personal trainer Mothusi Maepa, he told Briefly News that cycling could help one lose weight:

"Cycling is a form of cardio, so that, coupled with a calorie deficit, can help you lose weight."

Mzansi shows love to L'vovo

Netizens were impressed and praised L'vovo for his incredible weight loss:

ChristinaModis6 admitted:

"I'm going to have to put in the work. Absolutely amazing!"

South African actress, Lerato Mvelase, was impressed:

"This makes me happy. Well done!"

Mzansi disc jockey, Ms Cosmo, said:

"Haibo! Look at that!"

ntombikayisemabhengu praised L'vovo:

"Ahh! I love what I see. You are committed to a healthy lifestyle. Well done, and keep it up, my homeboy."

radebe_palesa was inspired:

"I respect this guy's resilience, he's such an inspiration. He's fighting on despite suffering a stroke. This is what we call staying power, I bow!"

