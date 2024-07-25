Mihlali Ndamase got some backlash after sharing a video of her intense workout routine

The influencer was accused of going under the knife and pretending as though she worked hard in the gym for her body

Meanwhile, some netizens came to Mimi's defence, saying surgically modified bodies still needed to be maintained by working out

Briefly News spoke to a fitness expert about Mihlali's workout routine and the benefits

Mihlali Ndamase's snatched body sparked a debate online. Images: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Netizens debated over Mihlali Ndamase's snatched figure after the famous YouTuber posted another video working out in the gym.

Mihlali Ndamase shows off workout video

Our girl, Mihlali Ndamase recently put in some work in the gym and shared a video of her intense workout routine.

From squats to sit-ups, summer bodies are definitely made in winter, and Mimi made sure to break a sweat so that she's snatched and ready for the warm weather.

Speaking to fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa, he gave Briefly News a rundown of the influencer's workout routine:

"The first exercise is referred to as squats with lateral leg raises. It targets the groin muscles and adductors, core muscles (obliques) and lower back, improving muscle endurance for a better range of motion in your hips.

"The second routine is called the standing military press. It targets the anterior deltoids, engages the triceps and the upper pectoral muscles, and improves core strength, balance and stability.

"Lastly, the third exercise is the star toe-touch sit-ups. This exercise engages your abs, obliques and strengthens your core."

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared Mihlali's workout video:

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali Ndamase's workout video

Netizens brought up Mihlali's alleged cosmetic surgery, claiming that the influencer was trying to lie about how she got her body:

ClotildahY wrote:

"The form alone told me that's not a gym body, lol."

_sivu_ said:

"Posting gym content after you’ve surgically modified your body is like controversially getting money, but posting motivational videos about how everyone has the same 24 hours and that hard work always pays off."

brianjomez posted:

"She doesn't look the same anymore, man."

Meanwhile, others defended Mimi, saying she still needed to work out to maintain her alleged BBL:

OhhsooJayy posted:

"You still have to maintain a healthy lifestyle to maximise your results."

africasdiamond said:

"Getting a BBL needs gym maintenance, though. I don’t think she’s telling y’all this body is gym-made."

khanyieMcBird defended Mihlali:

"But guys, even after going under the knife, you still have to go to the gym to maintain. I doubt she ever said her body looks like this because of the gym."

Mihlali Ndamase addresses pregnancy rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase debunking the rumours that she was pregnant.

This after the influencer posted a video where her tummy looked slightly bigger, giving netizens plenty of room to speculate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News