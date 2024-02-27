Mihlali Ndamase recently showed off her video hitting the gym

The social media influencer did a boxing drill with her instructor and left Mzansi impressed by her moves and fab physique

Briefly News spoke with a fitness expert on the benefits of boxing

Mihlali Ndamase impressed netizens with her boxing routine at the gym. Images: mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase has been going hard at the gym and wanted to give fans a peep into her workout routine. The makeup artist showed off her boxing drill with her instructor and received encouragement from netizens.

Mihlali Ndamase breaks a sweat at the gym

Our girl Mihlali Ndamase is staying committed to her gym routine, and after declaring her break from dating, it's clear that she's getting fit for herself!

In a Twitter (X) post by MDN News, Mimi can be seen doing a boxing drill with her instructor.

Speaking to seasoned fitness expert and certified personal trainer Mothusi Maepa, he told Briefly News about the benefits of boxing:

"Boxing helps with building endurance and improving your cardiorespiratory system as it's a cardiovascular exercise. It also boosts your heart health. An alternative to boxing that offers similar benefits is swimming."

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali's exercise

Netizens were impressed with Mihlali's boxing drill and complimented her looks:

Sandiso__N said:

"Mihlali is hot, no cap! She just needs to stop her nasty ways."

Hyperloll4 was stunned:

"Wow, she's literally a 10."

freakymaris was impressed:

"Lol, I am liking this."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that Mimi was trying to be like Connie Ferguson, who often posts her boxing videos:

Mfoka_Mlangeni said:

"Well, she can't match Mam Connie."

Okuhle_CFM credited the actress' influence:

"Thanks to Connie Ferguson."

MawrongzJnr wrote:

"All thanks to Connie F!"

