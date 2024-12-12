Tyler ICU recently showed off his new Maserati GranTurismo S and had social media buzzing

The DJ/ producer seemingly dropped some huge bucks and splurged on his brand-new car, and fans congratulated him

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Tyler's car, claiming that it appeared old and worn out

Tyler ICU splurged on a stunning Maserati GranTurismo S. Images: tylericu

Social media had plenty to say after Tyler ICU stepped out in his new ride.

How much is Tyler ICU's new Maserati?

Fresh from the release of his Lucent album, Tyler ICU is enjoying the fruits of his labour after consistently delivering hit after hit over the years and finally got to splurge on a new toy.

The Khona hitmaker alluded to having bought himself a new car, a Maserati GranTurismo S to be exact, and couldn't wait to show it off to his followers.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tyler shared photos posing beside his cool ride, which is valued at R700K, with a caption about having struggled to get to where he is:

"From the dust, we come out luxurious."

Here's what Mzansi said about Tyler ICU's new car

Fans showed love to Tyler and congratulated him on his new ride:

calvinperbi showed love to Tyler ICU::

"Congratulations, brother."

igbodutchman said:

"Hard work pays off."

kaylomalii was impressed:

"Well done, ndoda, uspanile akwande."

_mbeshe_ hyped Tyler up:

"Own lane bros are winning."

Meanwhile, others claim Tyler's car was anything but new and dragged it to hell and back:

MOhgeee was in disbelief:

"It can’t be, that thing looks like it hasn’t moved in years."

Millz_Whetstone asked:

"That's a really dope car, but why does it look old?"

XtraPolitics trolled:

"He will know all the Gold Wagens & Scrap yards by heart."

ZakaAseFlopo wrote:

"The Maserati looks like it's from the ICU."

Tyler ICU and girlfriend live it up in Cape Town

In more Tyler ICU updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of the Mnike hitmaker and his girlfriend enjoying their time in Cape Town.

Fans admired the pair's relationship, while some said Tyler had declined since he got together with his missus:

ChrisExcel102 said:

"This boy hasn’t dropped any banger since he entered this relationship."

