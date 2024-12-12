DJ Sbu Recalls Having a Gun Pointed at Him in Road Rage Incident: “I’ve Never Been That Scared”
- DJ Sbu recently opened up about a time his life flashed before his eyes when a man pulled a gun on him
- The DJ/ producer says a road rage incident turned sour when he and his friends made a foolish decision that nearly cost them their lives
- Mzansi scolded Sbudah as many spoke on how he could have lost his life that day
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
DJ Sbu says a road rage incident nearly cost him his life back in his twenties.
DJ Sbu recalls near-death experience
MoFaya boss, DJ Sbu, recently opened up about a time he nearly lost his life after making a foolish decision with his buddies.
The Radio 2000 presenter says back in his twenties, he and his friends drove through Fourways on William Nicol Drive and had a tense encounter with another driver, later exchanging some unpleasant words.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Hoping to get back at the driver, the I'll Be There hitmaker followed the man to his house in his Range Rover, but things soon took a dramatic turn:
Dr Malinga celebrates mom's birthday in hilarious video, fans react: "Mama is tired of your madness"
"We kept following him; I don't know what got into us. We approached his security gate; I remember him getting out of the car, pulling his gun out and pointing it at me. I've never been that scared before in my life."
Sbudah says he and his friends pleaded for forgiveness. He went on to caution others to avoid unnecessary arguments as they can turn ugly.
Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared Sbu's video:
Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Sbu's story
Netizens bashed Sbudah over his foolish mistake:
Tiney_tee said:
"That time, Zahara's ancestors are hunting for you."
art_personified wrote:
"This plus taking people’s women is the easiest way to die in Mzansi."
MatMaluks posted:
"Yep, for sure. Some people believe they are right, no matter what. Even when they are very wrong."
MakhZep49775144 asked:
"Why did he chase that man in the first place?"
TshepoWaPompo bashed Sbu:
"What a fool."
DJ Sbu visits Nota Baloyi in prison
In more DJ Sbu updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer visiting Nota Baloyi in prison.
Mzansi was curious to know why Sbudah visited Nota that many times during his short jail term.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za