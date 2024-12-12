DJ Sbu recently opened up about a time his life flashed before his eyes when a man pulled a gun on him

The DJ/ producer says a road rage incident turned sour when he and his friends made a foolish decision that nearly cost them their lives

Mzansi scolded Sbudah as many spoke on how he could have lost his life that day

DJ Sbu recalled a time when a road rage incident nearly cost him his life. Images: djsbulive

DJ Sbu says a road rage incident nearly cost him his life back in his twenties.

DJ Sbu recalls near-death experience

MoFaya boss, DJ Sbu, recently opened up about a time he nearly lost his life after making a foolish decision with his buddies.

The Radio 2000 presenter says back in his twenties, he and his friends drove through Fourways on William Nicol Drive and had a tense encounter with another driver, later exchanging some unpleasant words.

Hoping to get back at the driver, the I'll Be There hitmaker followed the man to his house in his Range Rover, but things soon took a dramatic turn:

"We kept following him; I don't know what got into us. We approached his security gate; I remember him getting out of the car, pulling his gun out and pointing it at me. I've never been that scared before in my life."

Sbudah says he and his friends pleaded for forgiveness. He went on to caution others to avoid unnecessary arguments as they can turn ugly.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared Sbu's video:

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Sbu's story

Netizens bashed Sbudah over his foolish mistake:

Tiney_tee said:

"That time, Zahara's ancestors are hunting for you."

art_personified wrote:

"This plus taking people’s women is the easiest way to die in Mzansi."

MatMaluks posted:

"Yep, for sure. Some people believe they are right, no matter what. Even when they are very wrong."

MakhZep49775144 asked:

"Why did he chase that man in the first place?"

TshepoWaPompo bashed Sbu:

"What a fool."

