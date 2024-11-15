Tyler ICU recently showed love to his supporters ahead of his latest album drop

The Mnike hitmaker finally released the long-awaited Lucent album, and declared it a masterpiece

Fire-flame emojis flooded Tyler's comment section as netizens sang his praises for delivering another stellar project

Briefly News caught up with Tyler about his new release and the message behind the album

Tyler ICU thanked fans for waiting patiently for his new album. Images: tylericu

Source: Instagram

Tyler ICU sent a heartfelt message to his supporters for holding him down ahead of his latest release.

Tyler ICU send love to his fans

Just hours ahead of his latest album release, Tyler ICU penned a message to his fans, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout his career.

The Khona hitmaker finally released his highly-anticipated album, Lucent, on 15 November 2024 and thanked supporters for their patience as he completed the finishing touches on what he declared a "masterpiece":

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Thank you so much to all the supporters who really waited for this moment to come. Like my projects before this, I present you a masterpiece."

The 15-track album features Mnike as well as his and DJ Maphorisa's Manzi Nte, while the cover sports a photo of young Tyler and his grandmother holding hands. He told Briefly News that the album was dedicated to her:

"Lucent is my grandma's name, which means 'Giving of light,' and that’s me and her on the cover. This is a token of appreciation to her for being a light and lifeline."

He spoke about why Khona was not featured in the project:

"Khona didn’t make it in the album 'cause it’s a single that will drop in a few weeks. I am a featured artist in the song; it belongs to Khalil [Harrison]."

Mzansi reacts to Tyler ICU's new album

Netizens sang Tyler's praises and couldn't wait to hear his new project:

masterpiece_yvk said:

"Super proud of you for this masterpiece. It’s go time!:

blaqk_21 wrote:

"I’m taking a break from studying; after this last session, I’ll go straight to it."

selectajef showed love to Tyler:

"Congratulations, my brother from another mother."

rastezee_ posted:

"We are ready for the December bangers, bro."

shembas.inthecut_ was mind-blown:

"Crazy! How are you already re-releasing Mnike and Manzi Nte as part of the album?"

reflexbeatsmusic was impressed:

"@khalilharison and @tylericu, we see you. Crazy, crazy bangers."

citykidsthefamily was excited:

"It's about time!"

djdidi445_ declared:

"December has officially started."

Emtee's album dominates the charts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee's new album, DIY 3, topping music charts.

The project received rave reviews upon arrival, and fans couldn't wait to have their favourite rapper back with a bang.

Source: Briefly News