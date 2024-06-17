DJ Maphorisa and Oskido recently concluded the Manzi Nte dance challenge with moves of their own

The producers recorded their dance video in the Bahamas and appeared to be having the time of their lives

Mzansi appeared to be entertained by the men's dance moves, and showed them love

DJ Maphorisa and Oskido closed off the ‘Manzi Nte’ dance challenge in the Bahamas. Images: djmaphorisa, oskidoibelieve

DJ Maphorisa and Oskido took the Manzi Nte dance challenge to the top when they recorded their dance video in the Bahamas.

DJ Maphorisa and Oskido take over the Bahamas

Oskido and DJ Maphorisa took the Manzi Nte dance challenge up a notch when they recorded a dance video of their own.

Closing off the challenge with a bang, the Kalawa Jazmee legends shut down the Bahamas in their video while dancing to the DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU hit song.

Taking to his Instagram page, Oskido shared a clip of himself dancing with Porry by the beach:

"We decided to close the #manzintechallenge in the Bahamas."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa and Oskido's video

Netizens were impressed by Oskido and DJ Maphorisa's dance moves:

thenapstacomedy said:

"Give people their flowers while they are still alive. I love this culture of black people congratulating each other and not tearing each other down!"

musa_vnscnt

"I'm proud of you, gents. Y'all took this genre to the world and paved the road to wealth creation for a lot of people. Keep working and keep inspiring us."

reggy_touch cheered Porry and Oskido:

"Dankie, ma grootman a game!"

South African disc jockey, DJ Zan-D, said:

"I think you just re-opened it."

mpumsltd wrote:

"I love this dance; it does not discriminate!"

mahlangufelistus_felly was influenced:

"After this video, I am going to the Bahamas!"

londsdulaze showed love to Oskido:

"The godfather is living his best life."

republicofamapiano was impressed:

"Maphorisa is always having the time of his life!"

