Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa were pictured together at the United Kingdown in Birmingham

The two stars who make up the Scorpion Kings duo had a sold-out show in the UK on 26 May 2024

The two Amapiano stars were rumoured to have had a fallout, but they have since debunked this

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The popular Amapiano duo is back by popular demand. Kabza De Small and his partner in crime, DJ Maphorisa, jetted off to the United Kingdom for a sold-out show.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa were photographed together in Birmingham. Image: @kabelomotha, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Kabza and DJ Maphorisa in the UK

Amapiano stars Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa shared pictures of them in the United Kingdom. The stars had a sold-out show in Birmingham, continuing the quest to bring Amapiano to the world.

Their much-anticipated show took place on Sunday, 26 May 2024, at the Forum.

"The kings have touched down. Sold out show," the post on Instagram read.

How Kabza and Maphorisa debunked fallout rumours

The Amapiano heavyweight stars were rumoured to have had a fallout. They recently debunked those and have continued their great work together.

Earlier this month, Kabza De Small gifted Maphorisa two pairs of the Drake Air Force 1 'Certified Lover Boy' sneakers by NOCTA. The shoes are said to be priced at 85K each.

What Mzansi has to say about the Scorpion Kings

Netizens were impressed by the pictures of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa; they only had positive things to say.

"Kabza is a living legend."

mrbugaso:

"Kings, we need an Album."

highlyfavour_ed:

"Can't wait to see you tonight."

@TshepoEx:

"Don't forget the legend Skomota was there too."

@Adona_Vstaxx:

"I love Kabza’s style always rocking simple but nice fits."

Kabza De Small buys Ankole cow in Uganda

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small recently bought an Ankole cow in Uganda.

Amapiano musician Kabza De Small showed his interest in livestock. The Ankole cost is rumoured to cost R300k, while the bulls cost R131 000. Fans of Kabza De Small were impressed after seeing how much the DJ chose to spend on a special cow breed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News