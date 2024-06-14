Media personality Mpho Popps shared his thoughts about the YFM lift incident involving JazziQ and Robot Boii

His commentary on the incident saw people getting offended after Robot Boii seemingly revealed that the lady was body shamed

Blogger Musa Khawula then took aim at Mpho's daughter, Imani Modikoane, who said some distasteful things about her

Musa Khawula strikes again. The controversial blogger slammed comedian Mpho Popps and his daughter, who were caught in the middle.

Mpho Popps' daughter was trolled online in a recent YouTube video.

Source: Instagram

JazziQ explains elevator incident

In an interview with media personality Mpho Popps, Robot Boii told the story from his perspective. When the incident happened, the Amapiano singer was in the YFM lift with JazziQ and Ngcebo Mcobothi.

Robot Boii explained that JazziQ made a comment about Ngcebo's dress, and he reckons that she might have taken it the wrong way.

Watch the video below:

Mpho Popp's statements rub Musa the wrong way

After Robot Boii's comments, netizens assumed that JazziQ might have fat shamed the lady. Mpho Popps' commentary on the incident offended some people.

One was Musa Khawula, who aimed at Imani Modikoane, Mpho's daughter.

Musa said that since Mpho apparently condoned JazziQ's behaviour, the young girl should be treated the same way. Khawula also mentioned Mpho's wife, Latoya Mei-Modikoane. Check out Musa's tweet below:

Mzansi drags Musa Khawula after trolling a young child

The distasteful remarks saw people dragging Musa Khawula and warning him that children should not be involved in his shenanigans.

@Bongani_Wale replied:

"I can't believe there are many people who say, "I love him, my fav etc." Every time when this lunatic tweets. They even forget this person was arrested and charged with murder. What's wrong with our people? Why do you continue to embrace this evil thing?"

@dramadelinquent said:

"Disgusting on your part. This is a child."

@zilevandamme asked:

"Rage farming using a kid? You are desperate. I hope no harm comes to that kid because never mind civil court, criminal court where you have experience. Also posting a photo of a child without a parent’s permission? Hold my beer."

@African_Spring lashed:

"First of all, this kid is not fat nor ugly. Secondly, stop this, you piece of cow."

@I_am_Bucie asked:

"Musa you need to learn to have some shame. Why are you dragging this poor child for? Why are her pictures on this app to begin with? No no leave children alone man."

