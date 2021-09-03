Major League DJz Bandile and Banele Mbere have been doing Mzansi proud in the United Kingdom (UK)

Sharing that they had a sold-out show, Bandile and Banele expressed their gratitude for the support they received

Fans and fellow Mzansi celebrities let Bandile and Banele know how proud they are of the international waves they are making

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Major League DJs Bandile and Banele Mbere have been flying the Mzansi flag high in the United Kingdom (UK). Boys have been dropping the beats!

The major league DJz Bandile and Banele Mbere have been filling up venues in the United Kingdom every single day. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

The DJ duo have taken the proudly South African genre of Amapiano international and they are killing it. The Major League DJz have the world spinning on the sounds of Amapiano.

Taking to social media with an epic snap from one of their gigs in the UK, Major League DJz expressed how surreal this whole experience has been, reported ZAlebs.

Bandile and Banele sold out their show and could not be more grateful for the support they have received abroad. These guys are making waves that some Mzansi artists only ever dreams of.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Bandile and Banele posted:

Seeing this post, the people of Mzansi were overcome with pride. Fans and fellow Mzansi celebs flooded the comment section, letting Bandile and Banele know that they are making their mark.

@iamrozan commented with pride:

“We must spread the vibes - this world *needs* it Lol... Thank you for bringing the SPIRIT back✨✨”

@theworldwasneverready wants the world to know Amapiano:

“Piano to the world!!”

@allforgodventures commented on Davido’s part in their success:

“Davido came through and the crowd was massive ..... ”

@fadzi_tats was there for the heat:

“Woooooiii it was fire ”

Major League DJz Bandile and Banele Mbere get their own reality TV show

Major League DJz scored themselves their own reality TV show. The brand new programme premiered on MTV Base on 1 19 August, reported Briefly News.

The twins, Bandile and Banele Mbere, have been putting in a lot of work, from dropping hot Amapiano tunes to releasing a lot of music videos and organising music events.

They've also been travelling across the world giving music lovers a taste of Amapiano. The versatile DJz can play anything, from hip-hop to house, and the hottest genre currently -yanos. Their hard work has won them a strong fanbase, which is probably why MTV decided to give them their own reality show.

The channel took to Instagram on Wednesday, 21 July to announce the good news.

They wrote:

"From Kids finding wives to pandemic accidents! It’s all a lot for one season with the @majorleaguedjz and we are looking forward to nonstop entertainment! Don’t forget to set your reminder to Catch Inside Life: Major League DJz on the 19th of August at 21:30."

Source: Briefly.co.za