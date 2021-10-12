Piano to the World: Major League DJz Set To Collab With UK Singer Jorja Smith

Bandile and Banele have dropped the biggest hint at an upcoming Amapiano project with beautiful British voice Jorja Smith

The DJ's are currently on a world tour, hoping to dominate the globe with South Africa's biggest dance genre just one track at a time

Jorja has shown some previous interest in the yanos and the twins are set to ensure that the UK talent does so the correct way

The Major League DJz are on a full force mission to bring Amapiano to the world. The musical duo is touring the world, winning over the international music scene one piano beat at a time. Banele and Bandile have already crossed over to Great Britain as they hint at a project with Jorja Smith.

Major League DJz are set to collab with British singer Jorja Smith.

Source: Instagram

The DJz have posted a video of themselves on Twitter, rubbing shoulders with Jorja, captioning their post "Piano to the world."

TimesLIVE reports that this collab would not be the first dabble in the genre for Smith. Earlier this year Jorja released an Amapiano track claiming to be bringing the proudly South Ah genre to the world. She received major backlash after peeps learnt that there was no home ground involvement in the making of the song.

Peeps insisted that if the UK talent wants to join the Amapiano wave then she should do so the correct way. Major League DJz have heard the cries of the people and seem to be coming to the rescue.

Fans reacted quickly to the boy's post.

Major League DJz Bandile and Banele Mbere sell out show in the UK

Briefly News reported Major League DJs Bandile and Banele Mbere have been flying the Mzansi flag high in the United Kingdom (UK). Boys have been dropping the beats!

The DJ duo have taken the proudly South African genre of Amapiano international and they are killing it. The Major League DJz have the world spinning on the sounds of Amapiano.

Taking to social media with an epic snap from one of their gigs in the UK, Major League DJz expressed how surreal this whole experience has been, reported ZAlebs.

Bandile and Banele sold out their show and could not be more grateful for the support they have received abroad. These guys are making waves that some Mzansi artists only ever dream of.

Seeing this post, the people of Mzansi were overcome with pride. Fans and fellow Mzansi celebs flooded the comment section, letting Bandile and Banele know that they are making their mark.

@iamrozan commented with pride:

“We must spread the vibes - this world *needs* it Lol... Thank you for bringing the SPIRIT back✨✨”

