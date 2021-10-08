Netflix's newest top series Squid Game has taken the world by storm and South Africans are slowly putting their own mark on the international show

The South Korean survival horror series is well on its way to becoming the most-watched show in Netflix history across all languages

Mzansi has been on top of the Squid Game craze, coming out with a banging Amapiano remix of the haunting tune from the show

If there is one thing South Africans can be trusted with, it's making the most out of every situation. Saffas love a good dance session and what better way to groove than to the yanos. One very enthusiastic peep took it upon himself to remix the chilling tune from Squid Game into a vibey dance track, driving people wild.

A month ago Netflix released a Korean survival drama series called Squid Game. The show has been topping Netflix charts around the globe since its release. ABCnews reports that Squid Game is on track to being the most-watched Netflix show ever.

A local TikTok user by the name of kvngvinci loved the show so much that he took it upon himself to give the international show a South African flair. The talented individual took the fear-inducing melody from the show and remixed it into Mzansi's favourite music genre.

Peeps were going absolutely crazy in the comments over the remix, which is accompanied by a killer dance.

@nyakallo felt like a proud South African, commenting:

"I love my country, yohhhh SA is the best shame."

@Lebo wrote:

"I know SA will never stay behind."

@kennethusoro absolutely loved the track saying:

"I am already vibing out to this."

@kgopotso_mooi added:

"South Africa never disappoints."

@KKMZA laughed saying:

"SA will turn anything to Amapiano, even 'Squid Game'."

'Squid Game': Top trending series rejected for 10 years before making Netflix splash

In previous headlines, Briefly News reported we often hear of successful people stressing the need to never giving up on one’s dream. However, testimonies of people making it after years of rejection are often more effective.

Squid Game, a South Korean TV show on Netflix that has captivated audiences worldwide, has quite an interesting story.

According to the Wall Street Journal, for almost ten years, studios rejected the show.

The publication reports that the show’s creator, Hwang-hyuk, first came up with it a decade ago while living with his mother and grandmother. However, multiple bids to pitch the show flopped, with studios turning down the fictionalised show terming it too unrealistic.

Hwang was so desperate for money that at one time, he was forced to sell his laptop to survive; hence, he could no longer write the script.

