Amapiano Duo Major League DJz Get Their Own Reality TV Show on MTV Base

Major League DJz have bagged their own reality TV show on MTV Base that is set to make its debut next month

The twins, Bandile and Banele Mbere, have been putting in the work and pushing their brand and Amapiano and it is finally paying off

MTV Base announced that the musician's show, Inside Life: Major League DJs, will premiere on the channel on 19 August

Major League DJz have scored themselves their own reality TV show. The brand new programme will premiere on MTV Base on 1 19 August.

The twins, Bandile and Banele Mbere, have been putting in a lot of work from dropping hot Amapiano tunes to releasing a lot of music videos and organising music events.

Amapiano duo Major League DJz have bagged their own reality TV show on MTV Base. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

They've also been travelling across the world giving music lovers a taste of Amapiano. The versatile DJs can play anything from hip-hop to house and the hottest genre currently, the yanos. Their hard work has won them a strong fanbase which is probably why MTV decided to give them their own reality show.

The channel took to Instagram on Wednesday, 21 July to announce the good news. They wrote:

"From Kids finding wives to pandemic accidents! It’s all a lot for one season with the @majorleaguedjz and we are looking forward to nonstop entertainment! Don’t forget to set your reminder to Catch Inside Life: Major League DJs on the 19th of August at 21:30."

Source: Briefly.co.za