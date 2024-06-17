The president of Build One SA, Mmusi Maimane, slammed the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance

BOSA's leader sarcastically accused the government of national unity and slammed it for load-reduction after Sowetans have been without electricity

South Africans turned on Maimane, and some said Soweto residents do not pay their electricity bill

JOHANNESBURG— Mmusi Maimane, the president of Build One SA, slammed load reduction and blamed the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance's coalition.

Maimane slams load-reduction

Maimane tweeted on his X account, @MmusiMaimane. In the tweet, He spoke against the load reduction the City of Johannesburg introduced in early June to offset the pressure on the grid.

"Dear GNU DA/ANC, the people of Soweto are without electricity for 36 hours. Whilst elections are one, will you account to the people of Soweto? Parliament must change this policy of load reduction in its selection of communities. Will table our energy plan soon in Parliament."

Soweto residents have been without electricity for almost a week after a fire gutted the Zola substation and left nine townships, including Zola and Emndeni.

View Maimane's tweet here:

South Africans debate Maimane

Netizens went against Maimane's comments on load-reduction as another form of loadshedding.

Poplap said:

"That's a little unfair, even for low politics."

Dave T said:

"Before Eskom resorts to load reduction, obviously, they check and verify how customers are servicing their debt to Eskom or the municipality. Encourage Sowetans to pay for the electricity they use. It's simple, really."

Chris Hattingh asked:

"Isn't load limiting implemented across JHB?"

Kay Matthews said:

"The people of Soweto must pay for electricity like everyone else."

Richard Segami said:

"If they pay like everyone else, then they have a right to complain. If not, they must stay in the dark."

