BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane is returning to parliament and taking two females in the party with him.

Maimane has been praised for appointing two female leaders, Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster and Ayanda Allie, to parliament and the Gauteng legislature

South Africans applauded Maimane's progressive approach, with many expressing confidence in BOSA's young, skilled leadership

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane returns to parliament but this time with two female leaders - Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster and Ayanda Allie beside him. Images: Sydney Seshibedi and Twitter/ @AyandaAllie.

Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has been commended for his progressive decision to elect two female members of parliament.

BOSA deputy leader Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster will join Maimane in the National Assembly.

Former transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie will represent the party in the Gauteng legislature.

Mzansi is impressed and applauds Maimane

South Africans were impressed and applauded the BOSA leader for his progressive mindset.

@Mhlongons noted his excitement:

"I am just happy that Mmusi Maimane is returning to parliament."

@sbogrl also noted her vote made a significant difference:

"I’m so happy my vote added value. Let’s continue to build…#BOSA."

@hills007 commented that:

"Congratulations @MmusiMaimane, @AyandaAllie and @NobuntuSA, I am confident you all will make a huge impact in taking our country forward."

Young leaders in parliament

In a statement, BOSA spokesperson Roger Solomons said they would work constructively with an established state and hold it liable when needs arise.

BOSA has won three seats - two in parliament and one in the Gauteng legislature.

"Our three candidates are all under 45 and possess a wide array of skills and extensive experience in various sectors. This is just the beginning for BOSA. It's clear that there is an urgent need for a centrist platform that can combat divisions, whether they are racial, ethnic, or linguistic.

"In these times of challenges and opportunities, BOSA asserts that South Africa requires leaders who are not only competent but also responsible, ensuring that the people's interests are always put first in governance.

"This is our firm belief and the mission BOSA aims to achieve. We will take these values and principles to parliament and the Gauteng legislature to advocate for them."

